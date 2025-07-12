Nawshaba’s Tollywood debut set for Durga Puja release

Two years after shooting for the film "Joto Kando Kolkatatei" (The Calcutta Case), Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed is finally set to make her Tollywood debut this Durga Puja. Although the Anik Dutta directorial wrapped up in 2022 with an initial release plan for 2024, the film's theatrical release was delayed. Yesterday, production house Friends Communication officially confirmed the new release date by unveiling the motion poster.

The film draws inspiration from the classic detective character Feluda, weaving together clues, mysteries, and intellectual puzzles. Actor Abir Chatterjee plays the lead, while Nawshaba portrays a Bangladeshi woman who travels to Kolkata in search of her roots.

Speaking about the project, Nawshaba said, "My character is a girl from Bangladesh who finds herself entangled in a mystery while tracing her origins. Both my character and Abir Chatterjee's are fans of Feluda—that connection brings them together. While 'Joto Kando Kolkatatei' is not a detective story per se, the narrative constantly references Feluda and pays tribute to Satyajit Ray throughout."

Recalling how she joined the cast, Nawshaba shared, "Getting involved in this project felt magical. One day, I received a text from Anik da out of the blue. After auditioning, I became part of the team and began shooting in September 2023. Now that the film is finally releasing during Durga Puja, I'm truly overjoyed."

She added, "This project means a lot to me, especially because my late father always dreamt of seeing me do meaningful work. He was also a big fan of Feluda. Since the film heavily references Feluda, I believe my father—wherever he is—will be very proud. My entire family is excited because after a long time, I'm part of something truly special."

Nawshaba also expressed her wish to travel to Kolkata during the release period, if all goes according to plan.

Meanwhile, the actress was recently seen in a key role in the web series "Kanagoli", which premiered earlier this month on an OTT platform. Directed by Ahmed Jihad, the series also stars Shyamol Mawla, Aisha Khan, Abu Hurairah Tanvir, and Lutfor Rahman George.