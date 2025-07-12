TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jul 12, 2025 10:42 AM
Last update on: Sat Jul 12, 2025 10:54 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

Nawshaba’s Tollywood debut set for Durga Puja release

Sat Jul 12, 2025 10:42 AM
Last update on: Sat Jul 12, 2025 10:54 AM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jul 12, 2025 10:42 AM Last update on: Sat Jul 12, 2025 10:54 AM
Nawshaba’s Tollywood debut set for Durga Puja release
Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Two years after shooting for the film "Joto Kando Kolkatatei" (The Calcutta Case), Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed is finally set to make her Tollywood debut this Durga Puja. Although the Anik Dutta directorial wrapped up in 2022 with an initial release plan for 2024, the film's theatrical release was delayed. Yesterday, production house Friends Communication officially confirmed the new release date by unveiling the motion poster.

The film draws inspiration from the classic detective character Feluda, weaving together clues, mysteries, and intellectual puzzles. Actor Abir Chatterjee plays the lead, while Nawshaba portrays a Bangladeshi woman who travels to Kolkata in search of her roots.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Speaking about the project, Nawshaba said, "My character is a girl from Bangladesh who finds herself entangled in a mystery while tracing her origins. Both my character and Abir Chatterjee's are fans of Feluda—that connection brings them together. While 'Joto Kando Kolkatatei' is not a detective story per se, the narrative constantly references Feluda and pays tribute to Satyajit Ray throughout."

Recalling how she joined the cast, Nawshaba shared, "Getting involved in this project felt magical. One day, I received a text from Anik da out of the blue. After auditioning, I became part of the team and began shooting in September 2023. Now that the film is finally releasing during Durga Puja, I'm truly overjoyed."

She added, "This project means a lot to me, especially because my late father always dreamt of seeing me do meaningful work. He was also a big fan of Feluda. Since the film heavily references Feluda, I believe my father—wherever he is—will be very proud. My entire family is excited because after a long time, I'm part of something truly special."

Nawshaba also expressed her wish to travel to Kolkata during the release period, if all goes according to plan.

Meanwhile, the actress was recently seen in a key role in the web series "Kanagoli", which premiered earlier this month on an OTT platform. Directed by Ahmed Jihad, the series also stars Shyamol Mawla, Aisha Khan, Abu Hurairah Tanvir, and Lutfor Rahman George.

Related topic:
Quazi Nawshaba AhmedJoto Kando KolkatateiNawshaba’s Tollywood debutAnik DuttaAbir Chatterjee
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Together We Can stages ‘Humane Dog Squad’ to promote animal empathy

Together We Can stages ‘Humane Dog Squad’ to promote animal empathy

5m ago
Bangladeshi film to premiere at IFFSA Toronto

Bangladeshi film to premiere at IFFSA Toronto

1y ago
Nawshaba’s ‘Together We Can’ celebrates Biju and Bengali New Year

Nawshaba’s ‘Together We Can’ celebrates Biju and Bengali New Year

3m ago

Aarshinagar to stage Hermann Hesse’s play ‘Siddhartha’

1y ago
Jaya Ahsan starrer ‘Putulnacher Itikatha’ to compete at Rotterdam film festival

Jaya Ahsan starrer ‘Putulnacher Itikatha’ to compete at Rotterdam film festival

6m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

পুতুলকে অনির্দিষ্টকালের ছুটিতে পাঠাল বিশ্ব স্বাস্থ্য সংস্থা

দুর্নীতি দমন কমিশন (দুদক) তার বিরুদ্ধে প্রতারণা, জালিয়াতি ও ক্ষমতার অপব্যবহারের অভিযোগে দুটি মামলা দায়ের করার চার মাস পর এ পদক্ষেপ নেওয়া হলো।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

এয়ার ইন্ডিয়ার বিধ্বস্ত উড়োজাহাজের ফুয়েল সুইচ বন্ধ করা হয়েছিল

২১ মিনিট আগে