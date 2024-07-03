Nawazuddin Siddiqui refers to himself as the 'ugliest Bollywood actor'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, widely regarded as one of today's top actors in the industry, with notable performances in films such as "The Lunchbox", "Gangs of Wasseypur", "Kahaani", and the series "Sacred Games", has also faced significant prejudice due to his appearance.

In a recent interview with News18, he expressed that he believes himself to be the "ugliest actor – physically – in the film industry" and explained his reasoning.

In the interview, Nawaz expressed, "I don't understand why some people dislike our appearance. Perhaps it's because we are genuinely unattractive. Even I feel this way when I look at myself in the mirror. I wonder why I entered the film industry with such poor looks."

He added, "I'm the ugliest actor – physically – in the film industry. I have been hearing it for so long that I've started to believe it. I have no complaints about the film industry." Nawazuddin also mentioned his gratitude for the diverse roles he's been given throughout his career.

Nawazuddin's recent appearances include "Haddi", available on the OTT platform Zee5, and his latest release "Rautu Ka Raaz", which premiered on June 28 on the same platform. Directed by Anand Surapur, this mystery drama also features Atul Tiwari, Rajesh Kumar, and Narayani Shastri.