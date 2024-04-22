'Muchachos' celebrating Argentina's World Cup win set to hit star cineplex

A special cinematic tribute to Argentina's triumphant 2022 World Cup victory in Qatar is set to grace the screens of Star Cineplex. Titled "Muchachos, la película de la gente", this production is a heartfelt portrayal of the joyous journey of the Argentine national team and their passionate supporters.

The film was initially released on 7 December 2023, almost a year after Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup trophy in Lusail after a dramatic win over France.

Under the banner of Pampa Films Production, the film is directed by Jesús Braceras, with narration written by renowned journalist Hernán Casciari, encapsulates the emotional rollercoaster of Argentina's World Cup campaign, starting with their initial setback against Saudi Arabia and culminating in a resounding championship victory. The film promises exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from FIFA and showcases the unwavering support of Argentine fans worldwide.

Casciari is known for his earlier work, including the moving short story "Messi and His Suitcase," which captures Lionel Messi's journey to Barcelona with a suitcase always packed for his eventual return to Argentina.

Narrated by acclaimed actor Guillermo Francella, the film captures the fairy-tale-like narrative of Lionel Messi leading his team to glory.

The film's release is a timely celebration of Argentina's historic achievement, their third World Cup title, which holds deep significance after years of challenges and criticisms following their 2014 defeat. "Muchachos" aims to relive the highs and lows of the tournament through the lens of passionate Argentine football supporters, showcasing the unparalleled bond between the team and their nation.