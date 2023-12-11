‘Mobaroknama’ trailer: A glimpse into Mobarok’s atonement journey

Mosharraf Karim is back as a lawyer for his upcoming courtroom trial web-series "Mobaroknama" on Hoichoi.

The actor portrays Mobarok, a once successful lawyer who abandoned his thriving career after failing to protect an innocent life. Driven by a desire to atone for his past mistakes, Mobarok finds himself entangled in controversy once again when he takes on the case of Suraiya. She claims that her brother-in-law raped her.

Despite the certainty of facing defeat, Mobarok reenters the courtroom to fight for justice. Will Mobarak be able to bring justice to Suraiya and rectify his previous mistakes? The audience will find the answer as the story unfolds.

The series also features Shabnam Faria, Nowrin Hasan Khan Jenny, Shahnaz Sumi, Sayed Zaman Shawon, Angel Noor, Sheikh Uzzal Hossen, and many more in significant roles.

Mosharraf Karim shared, "Mobarok is truly one of my favourite characters I've ever played on screen. The love, positive feedback, and appreciation from both the audience and the entire 'Mobaraknama' team hold immense significance. This mini-series deviates from my typical roles, and the trailer provides just a glimpse of its uniqueness. While I can't unveil too much before the show streams on Hoichoi, I can assure audiences that they will thoroughly enjoy the unfolding of Mobarok's story."

Golam Sohrab Dodul, the director of the production, said, "I've dedicated over a year to developing the concept of 'Mobaroknama'. This project holds immense passion for me. My intention is not to dictate behaviour or instruct society through the series. Rather, I aim to illuminate the differential treatment of men and women in analogous situations. I genuinely hope that the trailer will contribute to building a positive reputation and anticipation for the show."

"Mobaroknama" will be available for streaming on Hoichoi from December 21.