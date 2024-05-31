‘Moana 2’ trailer sets new Disney benchmark with 178 million views in 24 hours

Disney is gearing up for a huge Thanksgiving box office comeback as indicated by their "Moana 2" trailer, which dropped on Wednesday, and has smashed records to become the studio's most-watched animated movie trailer ever.

The trailer racked up a staggering 178 million views in just 24 hours and sailed past previous record holders, including "Inside Out 2" with 157 million views and "Frozen 2" with 116 million. It even topped Pixar's "Incredibles 2", which has 113 million views.

The film's narrative entails Moana setting out on an epic journey to the far seas of Oceania and navigating treacherous, long-lost waters in an adventure like never before, after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors. Dwayne Johnson returns as the voice of demigod Maui, with Auli'i Cravalho reprising her role as Moana.

The views accumulated online are entirely from platforms like TikTok, YouTube, X, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat. Fans are buzzing with positive reactions to the animation, their love for the original film, and their attachment to the characters—Moana, Maui, and Pau. Many are calling Moana one of their all-time favourite Disney characters. This success is particularly impressive since "Moana 2" was initially planned as a Disney+ series before being adapted for the big screen.

Directed by David Derrick Jr, Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, "Moana 2" boasts a star-studded musical lineup. The soundtrack features Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

According to Nielsen, the original film, released in 2016, came to be the most streamed movie across all platforms in 2023.

"Moana 2" will grace theatres on November 27.