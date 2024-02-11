TV & Film
Arts and Entertainment Desk
Sun Feb 11, 2024 07:13 PM
Last update on: Sun Feb 11, 2024 07:34 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Mithun Chakraborty consults doctor, meets West Bengal BJP chief

Arts and Entertainment Desk
Sun Feb 11, 2024 07:13 PM Last update on: Sun Feb 11, 2024 07:34 PM
Mithun Chakraborty consults doctor, meets West Bengal BJP chief
Photo: HindustanTimes

Mithun Chakraborty who is still hospitalised in Kolkata, met with West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar today. ANI, a news agency, shared a clip of Mithun on X (formerly Twitter).

In the video, Mithun was seated on his hospital bed. The doctor reassured him in Hindi, saying, "Now everything is fine, the saline drip is running, and you're drinking enough water. Just keep drinking." Mithun then gestured towards his feet and made a remark.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A group of individuals were observed gathered near Mithun's bedside. A video was circulated online with the accompanying message: "Sukanta Majumdar, the leader of BJP in West Bengal, visited Mithun Chakraborty, the veteran actor and BJP figure, at a private hospital in Kolkata." Additionally, another video captured former cricketer Sourav Ganguly arriving at the hospital to visit Mithun.

On Saturday morning, Mithun was admitted to a Kolkata hospital, and later in the evening, the hospital released an official statement concerning his health. The statement disclosed that he had been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) affecting his brain. 

Nobody will want me as the PM: Kangana Ranaut
Read more

Nobody will want me as the PM: Kangana Ranaut

Mithun was brought to the hospital after experiencing weakness in his right upper and lower limbs. Presently, he is undergoing essential treatment and is being closely monitored by a team of medical professionals.

The National Award-winning actor was recently announced as one of the recipients of the Padma Bhushan Awards for 2024. Mithun Chakraborty made headlines when he joined the BJP party in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata's historic Brigade Parade Ground on March 7, 2021.

The actor kickstarted his career with the Mrinal Sen-directed film "Mrigayaa", which earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Among his other notable films are "Disco Dancer", "Agneepath", "Ghar Ek Mandir", "Jallad", and "Pyaar Jhukta Nahin".

Related topic:
Mithun ChakrabortyMithun Chakraborty health update
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Mithun Chakraborty in Tagore’s timeless classic ‘Kabuliwala’

Mithun Chakraborty’s mother passes away

Mithun Chakraborty’s mother passes away

Honourees of Padma Awards 2024

Honourees of Padma Awards 2024

2w ago

Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised in Kolkata

1d ago
Mithun Chakraborty in talks for Bangladeshi film

Mithun Chakraborty in talks for Bangladeshi film

প্রধানমন্ত্রী
|বাংলাদেশ

রপ্তানি বাড়াতে পণ্যের বহুমুখীকরণের পাশাপাশি বাজার সম্প্রসারণ করতে হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

এ সময় উৎপাদিত পণ্যের গুণগত মান নিশ্চিত করতে ব্যবসায়ীদের বিশেষ মনোযোগ দেওয়ারও আহ্বান জানান শেখ হাসিনা।

৪৩ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

ভারত আপনাদের ক্ষমতায় বসিয়েছে, সেটি পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী বলে দিয়েছেন: রিজভী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification