Mithun Chakraborty consults doctor, meets West Bengal BJP chief

Mithun Chakraborty who is still hospitalised in Kolkata, met with West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar today. ANI, a news agency, shared a clip of Mithun on X (formerly Twitter).

In the video, Mithun was seated on his hospital bed. The doctor reassured him in Hindi, saying, "Now everything is fine, the saline drip is running, and you're drinking enough water. Just keep drinking." Mithun then gestured towards his feet and made a remark.

A group of individuals were observed gathered near Mithun's bedside. A video was circulated online with the accompanying message: "Sukanta Majumdar, the leader of BJP in West Bengal, visited Mithun Chakraborty, the veteran actor and BJP figure, at a private hospital in Kolkata." Additionally, another video captured former cricketer Sourav Ganguly arriving at the hospital to visit Mithun.

On Saturday morning, Mithun was admitted to a Kolkata hospital, and later in the evening, the hospital released an official statement concerning his health. The statement disclosed that he had been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) affecting his brain.

Mithun was brought to the hospital after experiencing weakness in his right upper and lower limbs. Presently, he is undergoing essential treatment and is being closely monitored by a team of medical professionals.

The National Award-winning actor was recently announced as one of the recipients of the Padma Bhushan Awards for 2024. Mithun Chakraborty made headlines when he joined the BJP party in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata's historic Brigade Parade Ground on March 7, 2021.

The actor kickstarted his career with the Mrinal Sen-directed film "Mrigayaa", which earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Among his other notable films are "Disco Dancer", "Agneepath", "Ghar Ek Mandir", "Jallad", and "Pyaar Jhukta Nahin".