Mimi Chakraborty agreed to star in ‘Toofan’ for ‘Lage Ura Dhura’
Photos: Collected

Mimi Chakraborty, a popular Indian actress, revealed to an Indian daily that she agreed to act in her first Bangladeshi film, "Toofan", not because of the script, but because of one of its songs.

The song "Laage Ura Dhura", directed by Raihan Rafi and starring Shakib Khan and Mimi Chakraborty, has achieved significant success, currently trending at number four on the YouTube Charts Global Weekly Top Songs.

According to SVF, the production company of the film, "Laage Ura Dhura" has set a milestone in Bengali music. Mimi shared, "When I hadn't decided to do the film yet, the director played the song for me, claiming it would be a hit. The overwhelming response to this song has validated that prediction. Shooting 'Laage Ura Dhura' was incredibly playful. It's been a while since I danced so freely and dressed up with such joy."

The song, written by Rasel Mahmud and Shorif Uddin, and voiced by Pritom Hasan and Debosrie Antara, has received over 86 million views on YouTube and inspired over 550,000 reels. The song is tuned and arranged by Pritom Hasan and Rajjak Dewan. The chorus of the song is derived from Dewan's famous song "Morar Kokiley," which has been performed by legends like Momtaz and Baby Naznin. 

Released during Eid-ul-Azha, "Toofan" has been a blockbuster in Bangladesh and is also gaining popularity in India. Besides Mimi and Shakib, the film features Masuma Rahman Nabila, Chanchal Chowdhury, Misha Sawdagar, and Salahuddin Luvlu, among others.

Mimi Chakraborty recently visited Kalighat to pray for the film's success, while Shakib Khan travelled to Kolkata for promotions, emphasising the connection between the two Bengals. "Toofan" has been shown in more than 100 theatres in Bangladesh, including Star Cineplex, Blockbuster Cinemas, Lion Cinemas, and Modhumita.

Chorki, the digital partner of the film, shared the news on Facebook, celebrating the achievement of "Laage Ura Dhura" as a record-breaking milestone for Bengali music.

push notification