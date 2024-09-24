Mehazabien’s global leap: Two festivals, one dream

Fresh off her appearance at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), prominent actress Mehazabien Chowdhury has already found herself preparing for yet another international spotlight.

Her debut feature film, "Saba", is heading to the Busan International Film Festival, making it the second global festival for the film within a short span. For Mehazabien, this moment marks a significant leap—not only in her career but for Bangladeshi cinema as well.

"Honestly, it feels amazing. I'm over the moon! The entire 'Saba' team is thrilled. There's this double dose of excitement running through us all," she shares, her energy palpable.

The journey to the TIFF was more than just a red-carpet moment for Mehazabien—it was an eye-opening experience that underscored the universality of emotions in cinema.

She reflects on how the film resonated with global viewers, "The response to 'Saba' in Toronto was overwhelmingly positive. People were praising the film, and what struck me the most was how emotional everyone became, especially the international audience."

What Mehazabien found most striking was how non-Bengali viewers connected with a distinctly Bengali narrative. "We, as Bengalis, are known to be emotional, but the foreign viewers connected with the film on a deeply personal level," she says. "Now, I'm eagerly waiting to see how the Korean audience at Busan reacts. If they embrace it, that would bring me even greater joy as an artiste."

As for her thoughts on the significance of "Saba" travelling the festival circuit, Mehazabien sees this as more than just a personal win—it's a moment for Bangladeshi cinema to step onto the global stage. "Through 'Saba', Bangladeshi cinema is gaining recognition internationally. It's not just our film; more Bangladeshi films are making their way on the global stage, which is a promising development for our industry," she notes.

The actress is keenly aware of the larger cultural implications. "Look, we're taking Bangladeshi films, in the Bengali language, to foreign audiences. They're starting to understand our culture, our way of life. This only means we'll be able to take more quality films abroad in the future. It's a huge leap for our film industry."

Mehazabien's excitement about the future of Bangladeshi cinema is tempered with a note of optimism. "If more films had made it overseas earlier, we would've seen even more progress by now. But it's never too late. Our films are finding their place globally, and that's what matters."

The experience of premiering "Saba" at TIFF was a moment of pride for Mehazabien, not just as an actress but as a representative of Bangladeshi culture. "It was the first time I saw how a foreign audience completely embraced a film from another culture. They laughed, they cried, and shared in the emotions of the film just like we do. At one point, everyone was deeply moved."

For Mehazabien, the bond between mother and daughter—central to "Saba"—proved to be a theme that transcends borders. "Honestly, a mother-daughter relationship is universal. Everyone gets it," she adds with a soft smile.

Looking ahead to the Busan International Film Festival, Mehazabien is optimistic about attending in person. "I'm hoping to go. Let's see what happens. It would be wonderful if I could make it," she says, excitement still in her voice.

As for when "Saba" will hit local screens, Mehazabien gives hopeful news. "Hopefully, it will be released next year, and I can't wait for our local audience to watch it."

Meanwhile, the actress has been receiving high praise for her performance in latest web-film "Forget Me Not", where she plays the lead role of Arthi. Released just this week, her performance has already won over both critics and fans alike.

For Mehazabien, these recent successes signal that Bangladeshi cinema is not just stepping onto the global stage—it's here to stay.