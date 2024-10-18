Mehazabien is my idol: Malaika

Renowned actress Mehazabien Chowdhury's younger sister, Malaika Chowdhury, is all set to step into the world of television with her debut drama, "Sonbikkhon". Directed by Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raz, the plot of this project has been penned by Mehazabien herself.

In a recent interview with The Daily Star, the freshly debuting actress shared that she spent an entire day shooting at a well-known location in Dhaka. Reflecting on her first experience of acting in a drama, Malaika shared, "The shooting process has been incredibly enjoyable. It feels like an exciting new chapter in my life and is truly unforgettable."

"Having prior experience in modelling and appearing in commercials, I wasn't nervous at all. The entire team was incredibly supportive. With their encouragement and my confidence, the first scene filming went smoothly. I managed to film several scenes throughout the day, and there are still more days of shooting to come," she responded regarding shooting for her first drama clip.

Mehazabien has collaborated on numerous projects with director Mostafa Kamal Raz, which is how Malaika became acquainted with him. The actress explained, "I've known Raz bhai for quite some time. While I received acting offers from others, it is Raz bhai's drama that will ultimately mark my debut."

In "Sonbikkhon", Malaika portrays Ira, a university-going student. Reflecting on her role, she shared, "I've finished both my O and A Levels, and I'm now attending university. My character shares a similar background, which makes the role even more enjoyable for me. There are quite a few parallels to my own university experience."

Malaika aspired to join the entertainment industry since she was around six or seven years old. At that time, her older sister, Mehazabien, had already established herself as a prominent figure, and it was from watching her that Malaika's ambitions began to take shape.

She explained, "Honestly, I've had this dream of entering showbiz for many years, probably starting when I was six or seven. Even back then, I imagined myself following in my sister's footsteps, and now that dream is finally becoming a reality."

Malaika exclaimed, "My sister, Mehazabien, has always been like a role model. Her success, her popularity, and everything she has achieved inspired me to believe that I, too, can follow a similar path".

In "Sonbikkhon," Malaika shares the screen with Jovan. Speaking about her co-star, she noted, "Jovan bhai has been incredibly supportive throughout the shoot. He is not only a great actor but also a genuinely kind person. The director has been very approachable as well, creating a collaborative and team-oriented atmosphere on set."

Malaika's debut as Ira comes with the strong backing of her family. "I have my parents' full support. Today, they even wished me a good day, which meant a lot to me. I hope to continue working with the same enthusiasm and encouragement," she added.