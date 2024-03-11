TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Mar 11, 2024 07:13 PM
Last update on: Mon Mar 11, 2024 07:18 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Maznun Mizan’s star-studded 'Maya Jibon'

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Mar 11, 2024 07:13 PM Last update on: Mon Mar 11, 2024 07:18 PM
Maznun Mizan’s star-studded “Maya Jibon”
Photo: Collected

Maznun Mizan, a distinguished figure in the world of acting with a career spanning over two decades, has stepped into the directorial arena. Widely acclaimed for his performances in various stage productions, including those under the direction of the legendary Humayun Ahmed, Mizan is now working on his directorial venture, "Maya Jibon".

The filming of "Maya Jibon" took place in Australia, marking Mizan's foray into directing on an international stage. Not only did he direct the drama , but also crafted its narrative.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Featuring a stellar cast including Dolly Zahur, Aparna Ghosh, Rupanty Akid, and Shilpi Sarkar Apu, among others, "Maya Jibon" casts Mizan himself in a leading role.

In an exclusive conversation with The Daily Star, Mizan expressed his enthusiasm for his directorial endeavours, citing "Maya Jibon" as his sixth directorial venture. He revealed his past directorial endeavours with a drama named "Amloki", and recent strides into commercial production.

When asked about his transition from acting to direction, Mizan emphasised his identity as an actor and his enduring passion for the craft. However, he affirmed his occasional interest in the directorial realm.

Centred around the lives of Mizan and Aparna Ghosh, portraying a blissful married couple with a daughter, "Maya Jibon" dives into the aftermath of Aparna Ghosh's untimely demise in a tragic road accident, leaving Mizan grappling with grief.

Mizan highlighted the exceptional performances by the cast and his meticulous dedication to crafting the production.

Amidst his directorial pursuits, Mizan remains actively engaged in acting commitments. He is slated to feature in several dramas during the upcoming Eid festivities and will also grace BTV screens with a one-hour drama next week.

Indian veteran classical musicians perform at Jhenaidah Shilpakala Academy
Read more

Indian veteran classical musicians perform at Jhenaidah Shilpakala Academy

Beyond his television endeavours, Mizan has also showcased his acting prowess in two short films titled "Dhaka" and "Roktojoba," filmed in France and Dhaka, respectively.

 

Related topic:
Maznun MizanMaya JibonAparna GhoshDolly Johur
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Empowering voices reflect on progress and challenges of women

Empowering voices reflect on progress and challenges of women

3d ago
Maznun Mizan

Maznun Mizan's leap of faith

Aparna Ghosh

“I put in sleepless nights for Mrittika Maya” … Aparna Ghosh

|শীর্ষ খবর

রমজানের আলো নেই জেরুসালেমের রাস্তায়

রমজানের সময় পুরনো জেরুসালেম শহরের সরু সরু গলিগুলিতে অন্য সময়ের চেয়ে ভিড় বেশি থাকে। গলিপথগুলো বৈদ্যুতিক আলো দিয়ে সাজানো হয়। কিন্তু এবার তার কোনো কিছুই নেই। বাতাসে কেবল একটিই চিন্তা, শেষপর্যন্ত কেমন...

১৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

চাঁদ দেখা গেছে, কাল থেকে রোজা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification