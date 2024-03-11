Maznun Mizan’s star-studded “Maya Jibon”

Maznun Mizan, a distinguished figure in the world of acting with a career spanning over two decades, has stepped into the directorial arena. Widely acclaimed for his performances in various stage productions, including those under the direction of the legendary Humayun Ahmed, Mizan is now working on his directorial venture, "Maya Jibon".

The filming of "Maya Jibon" took place in Australia, marking Mizan's foray into directing on an international stage. Not only did he direct the drama , but also crafted its narrative.

Featuring a stellar cast including Dolly Zahur, Aparna Ghosh, Rupanty Akid, and Shilpi Sarkar Apu, among others, "Maya Jibon" casts Mizan himself in a leading role.

In an exclusive conversation with The Daily Star, Mizan expressed his enthusiasm for his directorial endeavours, citing "Maya Jibon" as his sixth directorial venture. He revealed his past directorial endeavours with a drama named "Amloki", and recent strides into commercial production.

When asked about his transition from acting to direction, Mizan emphasised his identity as an actor and his enduring passion for the craft. However, he affirmed his occasional interest in the directorial realm.

Centred around the lives of Mizan and Aparna Ghosh, portraying a blissful married couple with a daughter, "Maya Jibon" dives into the aftermath of Aparna Ghosh's untimely demise in a tragic road accident, leaving Mizan grappling with grief.

Mizan highlighted the exceptional performances by the cast and his meticulous dedication to crafting the production.

Amidst his directorial pursuits, Mizan remains actively engaged in acting commitments. He is slated to feature in several dramas during the upcoming Eid festivities and will also grace BTV screens with a one-hour drama next week.

Beyond his television endeavours, Mizan has also showcased his acting prowess in two short films titled "Dhaka" and "Roktojoba," filmed in France and Dhaka, respectively.