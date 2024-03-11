Indian veteran classical musicians perform at Jhenaidah Shilpakala Academy

Indian veteran classical singer Pandit Shyam Sundar Goswami and veteran tabla player Pandit Subhrangshu Chakraborty have recently mesmerised hundreds of audiences with their classical music (Uchchanga sangeet) performance at the District Shilpakala Academy, Jhenaidah.

Organised by Jhenidah Gono Shilpi Sangstha, the musical event took place from 7pm to 9:30pm yesterday (March 10).

Jhenidah ADC General Rathindranath Roy graced the event as the chief guest. BM Rezaul Karim, former principal, Government Keshab Chandra College, Jhenaidah, was also present at the event, amongst other notable figures.

Abdus Salam, president, Jhenidah Gono Shilpi Sangstha, informed that a three-day workshop would be arranged at next year's show. He also emphasised the importance of the event's continuation in order to inspire the younger generation.

Singer Pandit Shyam Sundar Goswami has been actively working to revive the beauty of medieval 'Kirtans', a lost heritage of our Indian classical music. Fascinated by the magic of his voice and the style of his singing, he was honoured in France's Marseille in 2020. In 2018 he was awarded the Kabi Krishnadas Kabiraj Samman.