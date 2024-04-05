Manna's family condemns his AI presence on screen

Family members of the late actor Manna have expressed discontent over the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to digitally recreate him in a new television series, "Blackstone." The show creator, Shahriar Gaalib recently brought Manna's digital avatar back to the screen for the series.

Manna's wife, Shelly Manna, informed Prothom Alo on Wednesday that recreating Manna's presence through AI in the series was unauthorized by the family. She stated, "Manna's image has been exploited."

According to Gaalib, attempts to obtain permission from Manna's family were unsuccessful. Shelly Manna remarked, "No consent was sought during the production or post-production phase. We were made aware of the matter after the trailer was released. We have not granted any permission."

In the series "Blackstone," Manna was seen for a brief 10-second appearance. Shahriar Gaalib claims that for a 10-second clip, the family's permission is not necessary.

According to technologists, a 10-second clip can be used in a video, but it is not any usual video footage; Manna has been digitally recreated through artificial intelligence. As a result, there is uncertainty about whether this rule applies here.

Recently, the use of AI in Bangladesh's entertainment industry has been increasing. However, there are currently no laws addressing the use of AI in this manner. Only a vague policy has been formulated by the government. There is no clear idea of how deceased stars can be returned and to what extent. Producers and stakeholders believe that having clear guidelines on these matters in the policy is essential.