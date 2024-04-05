TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Apr 5, 2024 02:11 PM
Last update on: Fri Apr 5, 2024 02:28 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Manna's family condemns his AI presence on screen

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Apr 5, 2024 02:11 PM Last update on: Fri Apr 5, 2024 02:28 PM
Manna's family condemns his AI presence on screen
Photo: Collected

Family members of the late actor Manna have expressed discontent over the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to digitally recreate him in a new television series, "Blackstone." The show creator, Shahriar Gaalib recently brought Manna's digital avatar back to the screen for the series.

Manna's family condemns his AI presence on screen

Manna's wife, Shelly Manna, informed Prothom Alo on Wednesday that recreating Manna's presence through AI in the series was unauthorized by the family. She stated, "Manna's image has been exploited."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to Gaalib, attempts to obtain permission from Manna's family were unsuccessful. Shelly Manna remarked, "No consent was sought during the production or post-production phase. We were made aware of the matter after the trailer was released. We have not granted any permission."

In the series "Blackstone," Manna was seen for a brief 10-second appearance. Shahriar Gaalib claims that for a 10-second clip, the family's permission is not necessary. 

According to technologists, a 10-second clip can be used in a video, but it is not any usual video footage; Manna has been digitally recreated through artificial intelligence. As a result, there is uncertainty about whether this rule applies here. 

Late actor Manna brought back to life digitally through AI in the latest episode of a local sci-fi short film, 'Blackstone'.
Read more

AI resurrection of actors shows that we're not ready for ethical AI

Recently, the use of AI in Bangladesh's entertainment industry has been increasing. However, there are currently no laws addressing the use of AI in this manner. Only a vague policy has been formulated by the government. There is no clear idea of how deceased stars can be returned and to what extent. Producers and stakeholders believe that having clear guidelines on these matters in the policy is essential.

 

Related topic:
MannaBlackstoneShahriar Gaalibshelly manna
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Purnima completes 25-year journey in showbiz

Dr Kamal, Manna now tagging with BNP-Jamaat to oust AL govt: PM

VFX-inspired series ‘Blackstone’ pays tribute to Manna

VFX-inspired series ‘Blackstone’ pays tribute to Manna

1w ago

Manna’s last movie to release in December

|বাংলাদেশ

আতঙ্কে মানুষ, এলাকা ছাড়ছেন অনেকে

দুপুর সাড়ে ১১টার দিকে গিয়ে থানচি বাজারে গিয়ে দেখা যায় বেশিরভাগ দোকানই বন্ধ।

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
|ব্যাংক

একীভূত ব্যাংকের পরিচালক-শীর্ষ কর্মকর্তারা কোনো পদে থাকতে পারবেন না

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X