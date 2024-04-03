AI resurrection of actors shows that we're not ready for ethical AI

The advent of artificial intelligence has opened up new realms of possibilities, blurring the lines between the living and the departed. One such frontier–the digital resurrection of late actors, exemplified by the posthumous appearance of the late Bangladeshi actor Manna in the sci-fi series "Blackstone," has ignited a firestorm of debate. This technological marvel, bringing back to life a celebrated actor from Bangladesh more than a century after his demise, underscores a profound ethical quandary at the intersection of awe-inspiring innovation and deep-seated moral concerns.

The use of AI, from DALL-E 2 to deepfake technologies, in recreating lifelike images and personalities from historical data, is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it showcases human ingenuity, pushing the boundaries of creativity and opening up unprecedented avenues for storytelling. On the other hand, it raises significant ethical questions about consent, identity, and the legacy of individuals long gone.

The digital resurrection of Manna, done without explicit permission from his family, highlights the delicate balance between technological capability and moral responsibility. It begs the question: Just because we can, does it mean we should?

The ethical debate surrounding the digital resurrection of late actors through AI has been catalysed by several high-profile cases in recent years. James Dean's digital reincarnation for the film "Back to Eden'' exemplifies this trend. Nearly seven decades after his death, Dean was chosen to play a lead role using AI technology similar to deepfakes, raising significant ethical and artistic concerns within the entertainment industry. This has sparked fears among actors and screenwriters about being replaced by AI, potentially sacrificing creativity for profit​​.

The ethical challenges extend beyond the realm of deceased celebrities. AI's capability to create lifelike replicas of individuals raises questions about consent and the rights of individuals after death. In the United States, there's minimal legislation protecting the deceased from digital resurrection for personal purposes. This lack of regulation opens the door for anyone to create a "deadbot" or an interactive AI avatar of a deceased person, leveraging their publicly available digital data​​.

The CGI resurrection of actors like Peter Cushing in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and Paul Walker in "Fast and Furious 7" highlights the ethical dilemmas of using an actor's likeness posthumously. While these digital resurrections were undertaken with the approval of the deceased actors' estates, they have led to mixed reactions from the public and professionals alike. The process raises concerns about consent, the financial implications for the actors' estates, and the potential for future misuse of CGI to bring unwilling figures into films​​.

Robin Williams foresaw the technological trend of digital resurrection and included a stipulation in his will barring the use of his likeness for 25 years following his death. This proactive measure underscores the importance of explicitly outlining consent for the posthumous use of one's image​.

Increasingly in recent times, the entertainment industry, Hollywood and beyond, has ventured into AI territories, resurrecting celebrities for cameos or key roles, further complicating the ethical landscape. Such endeavours necessitate a broader discussion on the governance of AI in the media. Paramount considerations should include the consent of the deceased's estate, the respect for an individual's legacy, and the potential repercussions on families and communities.

The incident with Manna is clearly not an isolated one; it's a reflection of our collective unpreparedness to confront the ethical implications of our technological advances. As we navigate this new frontier, a multidisciplinary dialogue involving artists, creators, technologists, ethicists, legal experts, and the public is crucial. Such discussions should aim not only to harness the benefits of these technologies but also to ensure they do not infringe upon the dignity and wishes of those who have passed.