Koel Mallick suffers injury during shooting of new film

Tollywood actress Koel Mallick got injured while shooting an action scene. On Saturday night, the accident occurred during the filming of Arindam Sil's directorial venture.

The incident resulted in a fracture in Koel's right hand. It has been reported that she was taken to the hospital and her hand has been put in a plaster cast.

For several years now, Koel has been portraying the popular detective character Mitin Mashi, created by Suchitra Bhattacharya.

The shooting of the action scenes, involving a fight scene, for the upcoming instalment of the film "Mitin Mashi'r Upakhyan: Ek Khunir Shondhane" was underway, when Koel suffered this severe injury to her right hand.

However, it was reported that the "Hemlock Society" famed actress wanted to continue shooting despite her condition. But the director quickly took her to the hospital. After undergoing an X-ray, it was confirmed that Koel had indeed fractured her bone. Koel is currently taking a break after having a plaster cast applied.

The producer of the movie is Nispal Singh, who is also Koel's husband. Concerning his wife's health, he said, "Koel has fractured her hand. She needs to rest for a few days. She will recover soon."

In this movie, Sahab Chatterjee, Shubhrajit Dutta, Gourab Chakraborty, Anusua Majumdar, Madhurima Basak, Roshni Bhattacharya, Debraj Ray, and Sandip De are also featured in different roles.