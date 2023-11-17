Family found lost son after watching Koel Mallick's video

Kolkata-based actress Koel Mallick attended a Bhratri Dwitiya (Bhai Fota) event by the Ishwar organisation in South Kolkata last Tuesday. She shared some pictures and videos from the event on her social media. Particularly noticeable was her spending quality time with a group of adults with special needs.

From these videos, a Murshidabad family recognised their lost son. Sujay, a young boy, reunited with his family after many years.

Expressing her joy on her Instagram story, Koel wrote, "I want everyone to know with great happiness that the Murshidabad family found their lost son, Sujay, after watching a video from the event after many years. What better can happen than this on an auspicious day?"

Regarding this incident, Koel stated, "I believe in magic, and everything in life is written in fate. If it weren't for the divine will, nothing would have happened. Even though I didn't intend to take a member's picture or record a video, somehow Sujay's family would have found him. I am genuinely thrilled. It's truly an incredible feeling."