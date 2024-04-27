Katrina Kaif divulges turning down Hollywood film

Katrina Kaif was presented with an opportunity to star in a Hollywood movie, but she had to decline it because of her personal situation, according to a report from Variety. During an interview with the publication, Katrina discussed her aspirations for Hollywood. She recently disclosed that she had to decline the offer even though the "West came calling".

Katrina explained, "I do believe it will happen, and I think that will be a whole new leaf in my book, so to speak, and really exciting."

The actress also discussed her approach to selecting film roles, mentioning, "I've always put the audiences first and have tried to with my choices throughout my career. And now I think it's about finding a balance, what story do I feel is going to connect with the audience? And what do I connect to personally and as an actor right now? What's going to give me growth? What's going to give me satisfaction? This is just exactly what I want to be doing right now."

The Bollywood celebrity last starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the highly-commended Hindi and Tamil bilingual noir film "Merry Christmas" (2024). Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie is an adaptation of Frédéric Dard's French novel "Le Monte-charge" (Bird in a Cage).

During the same interview with Variety, Katrina expressed her admiration for Sriram, revealing that he was at the top of her list of directors she wanted to collaborate with.

She remarked, "There's a distinct authenticity and genuineness to the characters in his films. When viewed on screen, they appear flawed and imperfect, yet possess a tangible, human quality that makes them feel genuine. The director has a certain grip on having something relatable to what he depicts on screen, even though sometimes the situations are so outlandish."