‘Kasamh Se’ co-stars Prachi Desai And Ram Kapoor's reunion pic goes viral

Ekta Kapoor's popular serial "Kasamh Se", which revolved around three sisters and their struggles to make it big in Mumbai became an instant hit when it was released on Zee Tv in 2006. Its lead pair Ram Kapoor and Prachi Desai became one of the most loved Television couples as fans were in love with Bani and Mr Walia's chemistry despite their huge age difference.

Recently, Prachi Desai shared a photo of her reunion with Ram Kapoor on Instagram which became viral. She captioned the pic with the post "And that, kids, is how I met Mr. Walia. If you're a 2000's kid, you know what I mean." Commenting on the post, Pooja Gor wrote, "Bani forever."

Ekta Kapoor, the producer of the show, wrote, "Omgeeeeeeeeeeeeee." Nivedita Basu shared, "Oh my my my Mr. Walia and Baani, can't ever forget our good old #kasamhse days."

A fan suggested, "Ektaa Kapoor, why not create Kasamh Se 2 with the same cast on an OTT platform?"

Ram Kapoor posted a photo on social media, captioning it, "Ran into Prachi Desai at Boojee Cafe this evening. She still looks like the little baby girl I knew 18 years ago. Hope you never grow up, my darling."

Prachi Desai, a household name following her role in Ekta Kapoor's "Kasamh Se," has graced the silver screen in notable films including "Rock On!!" (her Bollywood debut), 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai," "Life Partner," "Azhar," " I, Me Aur Main," " Policegiri," and 'Rock On 2," among others.

Ram Kapoor has gained recognition for his performances in television shows like "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain," " Dil Ki Baatein Dil Hi Jaane," and "Kasamh Se." Beyond the small screen, he has showcased his talent in films such as "Udaan," " Student Of The Year," "Shaadi Ke Side Effects," "Karthik Calling Karthik," "Thappad," "Neeyat," "Love Yatri," The "Big Bull," "Baar Baar Dekho," and "Mere Dad Ki Maruti," among others. Additionally, he has made appearances in the web-series "Abhay" and "A Suitable Boy."