Kangana Ranaut reveals she 'would have voted' for Trump, calls him 'total killer’

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut expressed her support for former US President Donald Trump, endorsing him for a second term ahead of the election results.

On her Instagram story, Kangana posted a photo of Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania and described him as a "total killer."

Kangana also previously posted a picture of Trump on her Instagram, which went viral following an assassination attempt on him earlier this year. Alongside the image, she wrote, "If I were American, I would vote for the one who got shot, dodged it, got up, continued his speech. Total killer."

Photo: Collected

On July 13, a tense and shocking incident occurred during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania when a gunman fired at Trump. As he was speaking, a loud pop rang out, leading Trump to touch his ear and discover it was bleeding. Moments later, he collapsed on the stage, and Secret Service agents quickly moved in to shield him.

After the attempted assassination of Trump, Kangana praised his resilience and commended him for quickly getting back on his feet after the attack. In her message about Trump, she wrote, "Trump was shot during his rally, he survived the assassination attempt, but the leftists are clearly becoming desperate… Everyone needs to be cautious."

The United States stands on the verge of electing either its first female president, Vice President Kamala Harris, or its first president with a felony conviction, former President Donald Trump.

Despite the controversies, many of them of his own making, Trump's significant political influence has largely remained intact with few repercussions so far.