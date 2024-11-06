Tech & Startup
Reuters, Singapore
Wed Nov 6, 2024 02:01 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 6, 2024 02:08 PM

Bitcoin hits record high as traders bet on Trump's win

Bitcoin Trump
Smaller cryptocurrency ether also jumped 7.5% but at $2,593 remained well below its 2021 high of $4,867. Image: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Bitcoin climbed to a record high in Asian markets as investors showed confidence in Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential race.

The world's biggest cryptocurrency rose 7% to $75,060, topping March's peak, with the prospect of Trump's return to the White House seen ushering in a softer line on cryptocurrency regulation.

Republican Trump won 15 states while Democrat Kamala Harris captured seven states and Washington, DC, Edison Research projected, and though the race remained too early to call financial markets began moving in the Asia session to price a victory for the former president.

Matthew Dibb, chief investment officer at cryptocurrency asset manager Astronaut Capital, said markets expected a change in attitude at the US Securities and Exchange Commission to remove a choke point for crypto innovation and speculation.

"(A) Democrat win would have felt like a short-term nail in the coffin," he said. "Probably not the case long term but the market is placing high importance on it."

Smaller cryptocurrency ether also jumped 7.5% but at $2,593 remained well below its 2021 high of $4,867.

BitcoincryptocurrencyDonald TrumpDonald Trump 2024 presidential race
