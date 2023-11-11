Jr NTR to shoot for ‘War 2’ without body doubles

Production for the second installment of "War" has been ongoing for some time, with various clips from Spain featuring Ayan Mukherjee, the director, circulating on social media. However, Jr NTR, another cast member of the film, has not yet joined the shoot.

Now, a reliable source with inside information on the project shared an update. "The film is indeed being shot but he hasn't joined the cast yet. He will start shooting for 'War 2' in January, after wrapping up 'Devara: part 1'. NTR is currently in Goa for it along with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, and is planning to wrap it up by the end of this year."

Some reports have emerged suggesting that the high-octane action sequences in "War 2" are being filmed with the use of stunt doubles. However, the insider is now revealing that while the team might have employed stunt doubles for certain scenes, it's not the case for all of them. "Jr NTR is very particular about doing his action scenes by himself. He did the same in 'RRR' as well, for which he was highly appreciated. So we can surely expect him to do a lot of action. Also because he would be in a face-off with Hrithik Roshan as he plays the negative lead in the film."

The source informed that although the exact dates for Jr NTR's commitment to the spy thriller are uncertain, he is expected to complete his portion of the filming before April. "That's because he has already committed to shoot director Prashant Neel's next, which was earlier titled 'NTR 31'."

In the meantime, discussions are ongoing regarding the potential inclusion of Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone in the project. Another source reveals that YRF has already signed Bhatt for a spy-themed film led by a female protagonist within their spy universe, "there are chances that one may see her in a cameo, owing to the strategy that YRF has been following. They give a glimpse of some characters from their other film of the same universe as Salman Khan did in 'Pathaan' and Shah Rukh Khan will do in 'Tiger 3'," the source explained.