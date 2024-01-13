'Fighter' may release in Bangladesh on the same day as its global premiere

TV & Film
Photo: Collected

The Bollywood movie "Fighter," featuring Hrithik Roshan, is anticipated to have a simultaneous release in Bangladesh alongside the rest of the world.

Anonno Mamun of Action Cut Entertainment confirmed that the film might hit the screens in Bangladesh on January 25.

The director shared, "This Sunday, we plan to submit the application to bring 'Fighter' to Bangladesh. Our goal is to have the film released on the same day. If successful, it will mark the first time Bangladeshi audiences can experience a Hindi movie in both 2D and 3D formats simultaneously." 

Notably, Action Cut Entertainment has previously imported and released popular Bollywood films such as "Pathaan", "Jawan", "Animal", and "Dunki" in Bangladesh.

In the Siddharth Anand directorial movie "Fighter", Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are set to grace the screen as a pair for the first time. Alongside them, the film features talented actors like Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and many others.

