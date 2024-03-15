 ‘Jinn 2’ unveils spooky poster ahead of Eid release

The supernatural thriller that captivated audiences last Eid-ul-Fitr is gearing up for a spine-chilling sequel. Today, Jaaz Multimedia dropped the second official poster for "Mona: Jinn 2", which is slated for release in theatres this upcoming Eid.

The poster depicts a chilling scene: a 12-year-old girl, her visage twisted by an otherworldly force, gnawing on a bone with a menacing glare. Beside her stands Tariq Anam Khan, clutching a tasbih (a string of prayer beads used by Muslims as a counting aid in reciting), his expression fraught with dread. The overall atmosphere emanates an unsettling aura, hinting at a spine-tingling cinematic experience.

Just over a year ago, on April 22, amidst the festive air of Eid-ul-Fitr, "Jinn" hit the screens, under the banner of Jaaz Multimedia. The film, starring Abdun Noor Shajal and Puja Chery, engaged audiences with its eerie storyline and supernatural elements.

The first instalment, "Jinn," was a smash hit during the previous Eid season, drawing praise for its gripping narrative. However, criticism was directed towards the visual effects, which failed to meet the high standards set by Hollywood counterparts, a common challenge faced by Bangladeshi filmmakers.

What sets "Mona: Jinn 2" apart is its inspiration, drawn from a real-life incident in Jamalpur, as reported in a local newspaper. Promising to deliver genuine scares, the film's storyline is said to rely less on flashy effects and more on raw, bone-chilling terror.

A particularly intriguing aspect of the sequel is the portrayal of the character Mona by a 12-year-old girl, adding a touch of authenticity to the horror story. However, Jaaz Multimedia has kept the director's identity under wraps, heightening anticipation for the film's release.