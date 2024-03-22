Jaaz Multimedia returns with Tk 1 lakh ‘Jinn’ challenge

Jaaz Multimedia has returned with its much-talked-about "Jinn" challenge. The company has announced a lucrative reward of Tk 1 lakh for Suraiya Tabassum, a Nagorik TV journalist, to watch their upcoming horror flick "Mona: Jinn 2" alone at their studio.

The production house undertook a similar initiative in the past by offering a substantial reward for viewers who watched the movie "Jinn" upon its release. In that case, individuals were selected to attend the full screening alone at a hall with prior conditions and a prize money of Tk 1 lakh. However, no participants could win the challenge.

However, continuing its previous arrangement this year, Jaaz Multimedia will assure the safety of moviegoers by providing an ambulance stationed outside the studio, ready to respond to any emergencies arising from the chilling cinematic experience this coming Eid.

The film's director Abdul Aziz announced in a recent social media post, "In anticipation of viewing the film 'Mona: Jinn-2', arrangements have been made to provide medical assistance to those in need at no expense. As it's been already announced that Suraiya Tabassum is going to watch the movie alone. During this time, a doctor will be available to attend to her needs."

"We have recently forged a partnership with the esteemed global medical chain, Sedona. While their primary focus is on Aesthetic and Dermatology Clinics, they also offer medical services and have qualified doctors. Sedona will be dispatching a doctor specifically for Suraiya Tabassum."

"Mona: Jinn 2" is touted to be a spine-tingling tale based on real events, revolving around the emergence of a jinn in a house in Jamalpur. The gripping storyline explores the mysteries surrounding the jinn's presence and its impact on the inhabitants of the house.

The late Ahmed Rubel, an esteemed figure in the Bangladeshi film industry, graces the screen in this production. Jaaz Multimedia pays tribute to the talented actor by dedicating the movie to his memory.

Leading the cast of "Mona: Jinn 2" is Suprovat, supported by a talented ensemble including Tari Anam Khan, Deepa Khandakar, Samina Bashar, Ariana, Sajjad Hossen, Shehzad Omar, Rebeka, Mahmudul Hasan Mithu, Shamim, and others. The film is helmed by director Kamruzzaman Roman.

With its thrilling narrative and enticing reward scheme, "Mona: Jinn 2" promises to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression on the Bangladeshi cinema landscape. Brave souls willing to embark on this terrifying journey are encouraged to step forward and claim their chance at fame and fortune.