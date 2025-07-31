‘Ityadi’ to air special episode filmed 16 years ago at Ahsan Manzil

The beloved Bangladeshi magazine show "Ityadi" is set to return to screens with a special rebroadcast of a classic episode filmed 16 years ago. Tomorrow, Bangladesh Television (BTV) will treat the audience to this memorable episode, originally aired in August 2009, immediately after the 8 pm Bangla news.

The episode, filmed in front of the historic Ahsan Manzil, located along the Buriganga River in Old Dhaka's Kumartuli area, captures the grandeur of the former Nawab palace, now a renowned national museum. Written, directed, and hosted by Hanif Sanket, this episode blends music, social storytelling, and cultural reflection — hallmarks of "Ityadi's" legacy.

Moreover, this special episode features an emotionally rich, rain-themed song performed by Samina Chowdhury, written by Mohammad Rafiquzzaman, with music composed by Ali Akbar Rupu, originally shot in Tangail during the monsoon season.

Significant segments include: A moving feature on Banu Akhter, a physically challenged woman from Dimla, Nilphamari, who embodies resilience. An inspiring story on Md Zakir Hossain of Natore's Lakshanbaria village, and his unique "Mango Letter" initiative. A look into the life of Abdus Samad Mondol, a passionate antiquities collector who has spent half his life preserving Bangladesh's heritage. A documentary on India's iconic Taj Mahal, sent directly from Agra.

As is customary, "Ityadi" incorporates satirical drama segments addressing social injustices and modern-day realities. Viewers can also look forward to fan-favourite recurring segments like Nani-Nati, Mama-Bhagne, Audience Interactions, and Letters.