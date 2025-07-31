TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jul 31, 2025 11:22 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 11:28 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

‘Ityadi’ to air special episode filmed 16 years ago at Ahsan Manzil

Thu Jul 31, 2025 11:22 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 11:28 AM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jul 31, 2025 11:22 AM Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 11:28 AM
‘Ityadi’ to air special episode filmed 16 years ago at Ahsan Manzil
Photo: Collected

The beloved Bangladeshi magazine show "Ityadi" is set to return to screens with a special rebroadcast of a classic episode filmed 16 years ago. Tomorrow, Bangladesh Television (BTV) will treat the audience to this memorable episode, originally aired in August 2009, immediately after the 8 pm Bangla news.

The episode, filmed in front of the historic Ahsan Manzil, located along the Buriganga River in Old Dhaka's Kumartuli area, captures the grandeur of the former Nawab palace, now a renowned national museum. Written, directed, and hosted by Hanif Sanket, this episode blends music, social storytelling, and cultural reflection — hallmarks of "Ityadi's" legacy.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Moreover, this special episode features an emotionally rich, rain-themed song performed by Samina Chowdhury, written by Mohammad Rafiquzzaman, with music composed by Ali Akbar Rupu, originally shot in Tangail during the monsoon season.

Significant segments include: A moving feature on Banu Akhter, a physically challenged woman from Dimla, Nilphamari, who embodies resilience. An inspiring story on Md Zakir Hossain of Natore's Lakshanbaria village, and his unique "Mango Letter" initiative. A look into the life of Abdus Samad Mondol, a passionate antiquities collector who has spent half his life preserving Bangladesh's heritage. A documentary on India's iconic Taj Mahal, sent directly from Agra.

Shoumya seizes the day
Read more

Shoumya seizes the day

As is customary, "Ityadi" incorporates satirical drama segments addressing social injustices and modern-day realities. Viewers can also look forward to fan-favourite recurring segments like Nani-Nati, Mama-Bhagne, Audience Interactions, and Letters.

Related topic:
Ityadito returnclassic episode16 years ago
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Latest episode of ‘Ityadi’ to showcase Sherpur's rich culture and heritage

Latest episode of ‘Ityadi’ to showcase Sherpur's rich culture and heritage

10m ago
‘Ityadi’ heads to Jhenaidah for latest episode

‘Ityadi’ set to air new episode filmed in Jhenaidah

2m ago

Tahsan, Farin’s ‘Ronge Ronge’ tops YouTube trends in Bangladesh

1y ago
Eid special 'Ityadi': Bridging past and present marriage traditions through dance

Eid special 'Ityadi': Bridging past and present marriage traditions through dance

1y ago
Foreign performers to appear in Eid special drama for ‘Ityadi’

Foreign performers to appear in Eid special drama for ‘Ityadi’

4m ago
প্রায় সাড়ে ৪ বছরের বেশি সময় মিয়ানমারের সড়কে সেনা সদস্যরা অবস্থান করছে। ফাইল ছবি: রয়টার্স
|আন্তর্জাতিক

৪ বছর পর জরুরি অবস্থা তুলে নিলো জান্তা, তবে কি শান্ত হচ্ছে মিয়ানমার?

জান্তার মুখপাত্র জাও মিন তুন সাংবাদিকদের ভয়েস মেসেজের মাধ্যমে জানান, বহু-দলীয় গণতন্ত্র প্রতিষ্ঠার লক্ষ্যে নির্বাচনের আয়োজন করা হচ্ছে। এই লক্ষ্য পূরণের অংশ হিসেবে আজ বৃহস্পতিবার থেকে জরুরি অবস্থা...

১৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

জুলাই সনদ বাস্তবায়নের দাবিতে শাহবাগ মোড় অবরোধ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে