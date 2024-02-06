It should suit my age: Aamir Khan on starring in romantic films

Aamir Khan has been up to exploring various genres beyond romance lately. When questioned about the possibility of venturing into different film genres at a recent News-18 conference, here were his following responses.

When questioned about his willingness to take on romantic films again, Aamir said, "If there's a romantic story, certainly. Romance is somewhat uncommon at my age, but if the character and story align, why wouldn't I want to do it?"

He further emphasised the importance of roles suitable for his age, stating, "I want to explore every genre, but it should be age-appropriate. I wouldn't want to suddenly portray an 18-year-old if the role demands that."

After the underwhelming performance of the 2022 film "Laal Singh Chaddha", Aamir appears to be taking a break from acting. The film, a Hindi remake of "Forrest Gump", did not garner the expected response despite featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan. Currently, Aamir has turned producer for "Laapataa Ladies", a film directed by his ex-wife Kiran Rao.

The film's trailer and the first single titled "Doubtwa" were recently unveiled by the makers, with a sarcastic cop portrayed by Ravi Kishan grappling with a perplexing case involving a missing bride. The song "Doubtwa" showcases him tailing a woman he suspects to be the 'lost bride.'

Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi, and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles, "Laapataa Ladies" is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. Aamir served as the producer, and the film was featured at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year. It is set to hit the screens on March 1.