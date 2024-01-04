Aamir Khan’s daughter marries groom who wore a tank top

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, tied the knot with her longtime beau and fiancé, Nupur Shikhare, yesterday.

Nupur turned heads on their special day by opting for a bold look, donning a black vest and white shorts. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan was spotted welcoming Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani at the wedding venue in Taj Lands End, Bandra.

The newly weds Ira Khan and Nupur

Ira, the founder and CEO of a mental health support organization, officially registered her marriage with Nupur, a renowned celebrity fitness trainer, at a five-star hotel in suburban Bandra. After finishing the registration, the groom changed into blue kurta to pose pictures along with the family.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's registered marriage

The intimate ceremony was graced by close family members, including Aamir, his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, among others. Subsequently, a reception was held at the same hotel to celebrate the joyous occasion.

Aamir Khan poses with his daughter Ira Khan and son-in-law Nupur

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare officially registered their marriage in the company of close friends and family. A video, circulating on Instagram, captured the moment as Ira and Nupur signed the wedding registration documents. Ira chose an elegant white outfit for the occasion, while Nupur opted for a departure from traditional wear, sporting a black vest and white shorts. Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta stood proudly behind the couple, offering cheers. Kiran Rao, adorned in a golden silk sari paired with a green blouse, was seen capturing the special moment on her mobile device.

Ira and her husband Nupur can be seen posing with Ira's older sibling Junaid and his half-brother Azad, who is Aamir Khan's and Kiran Rao's son.

Aamir Khan, adorned in a kurta and dhoti with a saafa on his head, warmly welcomed Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani as they arrived at the venue. Aamir and Mukesh exchanged a friendly hug, and Aamir extended his greetings to Nita. The trio then proceeded inside. Nita Ambani looked captivating in an emerald green sari.

Before the wedding, Nupur, in his 30s, was spotted jogging from his residence in Santacruz to the wedding venue, sporting an athleisure outfit. Later, he joyfully danced with friends to the beats of dhol outside the venue.

Footage from the ceremony shared on social media captured Nupur and Ira signing the marriage documents, enveloped by their families and friends, amid cheers from the guests. Ira, at 26, donned a traditional attire for the occasion.

The couple is set to have another wedding ceremony in Udaipur on January 8, followed by a lavish reception in Mumbai on January 13.

Ira and Nupur, in a relationship for more than three years, exchanged engagement vows in November 2023.