Int’l Women’s Day special web-film mirrors women's struggles in society

In a society where the paths of three women from different social backgrounds seldom cross, a unique story converges them on "Criminals" a web-film on Deepto Play releasing today. Produced to commemorate International Women's Day 2024, this film promises a unique narrative.

Directed by Farhad Ahmed, the film explores the challenges faced by three women, Chumki Akhtar, Neela Bose, and Beethi Rahman, portrayed by actresses Tanzika Amin, Rukaiya Jahan Chamak, and Neel Hurerzahan, respectively, as they pursue distinct goals, united by a common objective - justice.

The film unfolds the story of these women, each facing the harsh realities of life in different corners of the city, falling prey to MLM business pyramid schemes. Chumki, a university student, Neela, a housewife, and Beethi, a working woman, find themselves compelled to confront the criminal elements in society to achieve their goals. The narrative explores the complexities of law and the struggle for justice, presenting a dark comedy that mirrors the tragic reality of many.

Farhad Ahmed expressed that the inspiration for "Criminals" stems from the numerous incidents of financial fraud and deceit targeting ordinary people over the last decade in the country. He aims to raise awareness about the lack of consciousness prevalent in society about these pyramid schemes through the film's portrayal of three women coming together against a crime.

Alongside the stories of Chumki, Neela, and Beethi, the audience can perhaps witness their journey to achieve their respective objectives by breaking societal norms and facing the challenges of being labeled as 'criminals.'

The director shed light on the selection process for these central characters, emphasising the thoughtful consideration given to each actor's ability to portray the essence of their respective roles, stating, "The film revolves around a single mother's character. Initially, we considered several actresses for this role, but ultimately, Tanzika Amin seemed perfect. On the other hand, Neel and Chamak have totally outdone themselves in portraying their respective characters."

"In our society, we often witness large-scale frauds that exploit ordinary people's hard-earned money. Considering the recurrent nature of such incidents, we crafted the story of 'Criminals' inspired by such events. The film attempts to portray a dark comedy that makes tragedy seem distant. The audience can expect a unique take on this tale," the director further added.

"Criminals" combines tragedy and comedy, offering a darkly humorous narrative. The film raises questions about the current state of societal awareness and expectations from women. The narrative is designed to provoke thought and encourage reflection on the challenges faced by women.

The film's shooting took place in December of the previous year, spanning ten days across locations in Dhaka and Savar. The director emphasised the importance of authenticity in shooting entirely on real sets to capture the essence of the story.

As the film premieres on International Women's Day today, the director hopes the audience perceives Chumki, Neela, and Beethi as heroes, recognising women's struggles and applauding their fight against societal norms.

"Criminals" represents nuances of gender-based expectations, making it a fitting watch on this significant day dedicated to women worldwide.