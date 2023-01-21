'I didn’t want to give them the pleasure of my pain' - Kangana Ranaut 

The "Queen" famed actress Kangana Ranaut promises to return with a new film for the fans, as she wraps up the shooting of her upcoming movie, "Emergency" today. The actress has bet quite a lot on this film, even mortgaging all her property to make it.

The "Tanu Weds Manu" actress was even afflicted with dengue during the first lot of the shoot. Thus, wrapping it up successfully felt like a new phase in life for Kangana.

She took to her Instagram and shared a long note saying, "As I wrap Emergency as an actor today…. a tremendously glorious phase of my life comes to its full completion…It may seem I sailed through it comfortably but the truth is far from it…From mortgaging all my properties, every single thing that I owned to being diagnosed with dengue during the first schedule and having to film it in spite of alarmingly low blood cell counts, my character as an individual has been severely tested …."

She continues, "I have been very open about my feelings on SM (Social Media) but I didn't share all this, honestly because i didn't want people who cared to worry unnecessarily and those who desperately want to see me fall and were doing everything to make me suffer, i didn't want to give them the pleasure of my pain …."

Kangana's emotions for the film and her new lease in life was evident on the note which went on to say, "At the same time I want to share with you all that if you believe just working hard for your dreams or for what you want is enough, think again because that's not true …You must work hard that's given even if you are worthy, you will be tested beyond your limits and you mustn't break …Hold on to yourself till you can … you are fortunate if life spares you but you are blessed if it doesn't…… if you break and shatter in pieces … celebrate…Because it's time for you to reborn …It's a rebirth for me and I feel alive like never before…Thanks to my tremendously talented team for making it happen for me …"

Kangana's directorial film "Emergency" stars Kangana herself alongside Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Bhumika Chawla amongst others. Fans will soon see the actress portraying the role of Indira Gandhi in "Emergency".