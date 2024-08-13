I am not afraid to voice out: Sadia Ayman

In the vibrant landscape of Bangladesh's entertainment industry, a new voice of courage and conviction has emerged. Sadia Ayman, a talented young actress, has not only captivated audiences with her performances but has also become an inspiration for many with her outspoken nature and commitment to truth.

Sadia Ayman first gained recognition through her roles in various television dramas. Her performance in the film "Kajol Rekha" earned her critical acclaim. However, it's not just her acting prowess that has caught the public's attention. Recently, the rising star has come into the spotlight for her bold stance on social issues, particularly during the recent anti-discrimination student movement in the country.

"From childhood, I cannot tolerate injustice," Sadia states, explaining her propensity to speak out. "I've always been straightforward. Everyone close to me knows this. I am not afraid to speak the truth."

This courage was evident when Sadia posted about the death of Abu Sayed, despite warnings from those close to her. "Many people close to me said not to post such things, that it could cause problems later. But there's nothing to fear in telling the truth. So, I posted courageously, expressing my feelings," she explains.

Sadia's outspokenness extended to the student movement, where she actively supported the protesters through social media. When asked about her expectations from the new interim government, she doesn't mince words: "I have many expectations. Let the country be free from corruption. Let society be free from corruption. Those who have been punished in false cases, those who have disappeared– let there be justice for them."

Her advocacy hasn't been without risks. During the height of the protests, Sadia's parents were concerned for her safety. "My parents were afraid. They told me to delete the statuses I had posted. I explained to them that I hadn't written anything wrong. I wrote the truth," she recounts.

When some senior artistes from the industry visited the state television station BTV after it was vandalised, Sadia didn't hesitate to criticise their actions (crying for inanimate objects) on social media. "I always respect and honour them as seniors," she clarifies, "but I felt compelled to speak out."

The actress is also committed to her profession as she attended her last shooting on July 18, amidst the protests. "We were all scared and anxious throughout the shooting day," she remembers. "When returning home late at night, people appeared in front of my car and checked it. However, they were not students."

Currently, Sadia is spending time at home, reading books and watching television with her family. "I'm reading Humayun Ahmed's books. I have a collection of his works at home. I have also collected Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's books yesterday. I'll read those too," she shares.