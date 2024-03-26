Hrithik-Deepika starrer ‘Fighter’ soars high on action

Directed by Siddharth Anand, "Fighter" propels Bollywood into the world of high-octane aerial action, a genre explored rarely in Indian cinema. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the film not only is a thrilling cinematic experience but also a great instalment for a full-fledged action franchise. It is currently streaming on Netflix and is trending at the top amongst movies being consumed in the country.

The most intriguing aspect of the film lies in its genre. Bollywood action films have traditionally focused on hand-to-hand combat or car chases, with forays into aerial warfare being limited. "Fighter", with its military jets at the centre stage, employs cutting-edge visual effects and action choreography specifically designed for dogfights and high-altitude manoeuvres. As one might expect, the dogfights are thrilling, showcasing impressive stunts and creating a sense of exhilarating danger.

While the core narrative of "Fighter" treads familiar territory, it executes it with enough spirit and sincerity to keep viewers engaged. The film explores themes of patriotism, overcoming adversity, and the unwavering bond between pilots. It follows the journey of a group of elite fighter pilots as they train for a high-stakes mission, led by the skilled Group Captain Rakesh "Rocky" Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor).

The team, known as the "Air Dragons," consists of Shamsher "Patty" Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Minal "Minni" Rathore (Deepika Padukone), Sartaj "Taj" Gill (Karan Singh Grover), Basheer "Bash" Khan (Akshay Oberoi), and Sukhdeep "Sukhi" Singh (Banveen Singh). Glimpses into their respective struggles alongside the camaraderie they share are also established soon after. The plot however thickens when a terrorist organisation plans an attack on India while the team prepares for the mission.

From the very first frame, the film establishes itself as a technically proficient film. The cinematography is crisp and dynamic, keeping viewers glued to the screen during heart-stopping operations. The sound design deserves particular praise, with its immersive soundscapes that place viewers right in the cockpit alongside the pilots. It does not shy away from showcasing the physical and mental demands faced by fighter pilots, adding a sense of realism to the action sequences. While some might find the action repetitive after a while, the intensity and technical mastery on display are undeniable.

Performance-wise, Roshan delivers a power-packed performance, showcasing both his physical prowess and emotional range. Padukone shines as his equally capable counterpart, adding depth and nuance to her character. The undeniable chemistry between the two leads elevates the film, making their on-screen dynamic a highlight. Despite scoring high on action, the film stumbles when it comes to the narrative. Patty's journey feels well-worn, lacking the complexity and twists that elevate an action film beyond spectacle. The plot unfolds foreseeably, failing to surprise or truly engage the audience on an emotional level. This predictability also extends to the characters, failing to explore their backstories to the depth required for building an emotional connection.

"Fighter" might not be a revolutionary action film, but it succeeds in what it sets out to do – delivering a visually stunning spectacle with expert action sequences and a story that, while unsurprising, is nonetheless engaging. For fans of action cinema who appreciate a dash of heart alongside the thrills, it is a must-watch film that will leave you exhilarated and eager for more.