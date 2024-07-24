How celebrities spent their time amid internet shutdown

With social media activity at a standstill and the curfew ongoing, many are left wondering how celebrities are coping without the internet. Although broadband internet resumed on Tuesday night in a few regions, Facebook remains inaccessible, leaving many feeling disconnected.

We reached out to some of our favourite celebrities to see how they are handling this digital hiatus.

Dhallywood's glamorous actress Puja Chery feels completely lost without the internet. She shared, "Did anyone imagine that we, in 2024, would be left without internet? All our communication is now internet-based, and now we have to live without it. On top of that, there's a curfew, so we can't go out anywhere. What else can I do? I'm spending time watching TV, trying to understand the country's situation by watching the news. I'm also reading books. But still, it feels like something is missing."

The stunning diva Eamin Haque Bobby is feeling restless staying at home, yearning to spend her time shooting on set. "Everything feels so unfamiliar. It all seems so empty. All kinds of shooting are halted, and I'm spending my days sitting at home. What else can I do but watch TV to learn about the current situation? There's nothing else to do but wait for everything to get back to normal."

Musfiq R Farhan, one of the most popular faces on television, is struggling with the lack of connection. "It's a strange time without the internet and social media. During the pandemic, at least we could communicate with everyone. But now, everything feels so unfamiliar. We have to rely on television to grasp the ongoing condition of the country. All kinds of shooting are halted. I hope everything gets back to normal soon. Most young people now depend on the internet, so it's important to ensure its quick restoration."

Melodious singer Konal is trying to find comfort in books. "I never imagined we would find ourselves in such a situation. Everything feels so different and strange, with an eerie feeling of not knowing what might happen. I am keeping my eyes glued to the television to see whether the country's situation changes. There's nothing else we can do right now. I've tried reading several books. Other than that, there's nothing much we can do."

As the uncertainty about the curfew's end continues, celebrities, including singers, actors, and directors, are eagerly awaiting the chance to resume their work and bring joy to audiences once the country recovers from this massive challenge.