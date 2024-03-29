‘Happy Anniversary’ sweeps awards at NexGn International Short Film Festival

In a moment of triumph for the cast and crew of the film "Happy Anniversary," accolades poured in as the production clinched three prestigious awards at the NexGn International Short Film Festival held in Pune, India.

The film, directed by Pronab Nath, resonated with audiences and critics alike, earning recognition for its exceptional cinematography and editing. Sayem Rahman Sakib and Tamim Khan were lauded with the "Best Cinematographer" and "Best Editor" awards, respectively, marking a significant achievement for the talented duo.

Expressing his delight, Tamim Khan, the film's editor, expressed gratitude to the jury for acknowledging his efforts. He stated, "I'm delighted to have won the award. It feels like the hard work I put in paid off. I'd like to extend my gratitude to the jury for appreciating my work and selecting me as the worthy winner. This will motivate me to produce even better work in the long run."

Meanwhile, MM Sayem Rahman Sakib, the cinematographer, reflected on his collaboration with Pronab Nath and the entire team. He remarked, "Firstly, would like to thank everyone I worked with on the film. Pronab Nath is a good friend of mine. When he asked me to do the camera work in his short film 'Happy Anniversary,' I was happy that he thought of me as a person who could do justice to his film."

Director Pronab Nath expressed his joy at the film's success, attributing it to the dedicated efforts of the entire team. He stated, "I have always wanted to tell this story. I managed to convey the story with the help of my entire team. When hard work is appreciated, it feels really good. From pre-production to post-production, the effort we put in as a team, today we have achieved its outcome, so we are all very happy."

The NexGn International Short Film Festival of India, known for showcasing emerging talent and fostering creativity, provided a fitting platform for "Happy Anniversary" to shine. With over 900 short films showcased in three years, the festival continues to support aspiring filmmakers and celebrate the art of storytelling.