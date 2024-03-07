Gal Gadot welcomes fourth daughter

Gal Gadot delivered big news yesterday and shocked everyone. The actress secretly welcomed her fourth child with her husband Jason Varsano after successfully concealing being pregnant for months. She posted about giving birth to her fourth daughter yesterday (March 6) across her social media accounts.

In her photo Gadot is seen in a hospital bed, cradling her newborn daughter, for whom they've picked the name Ori. In the caption of her post, the actress expressed that her fourth pregnancy was "not easy".

"My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through," she penned. Gadot, who hails from Israel, mentioned that the significance of her daughter's name, Ori, translates to "my light" in Hebrew.

"You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means 'my light' in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls… daddy is pretty cool too," she added.

Gadot and Jaron Varsano are already blessed with three daughters: Alma - aged 12, Maya - aged 6, and Daniella - aged 2.

Gadot is recognised as one of the celebrities who prefer to keep their personal lives away from the media spotlight. In her interview with InStyle, the 38-year-old actress expressed her fondness for giving birth, which she described as "magical."

She additionally confessed that pregnancies are challenging for her, stating, "I feel sick and experience migraines. I'm not feeling like myself," she revealed.

On the professional front, Gadot's last appearance was in Netflix's spy action thriller, "Heart of Stone", where she portrayed the character Rachel. Her upcoming project includes Disney's "Snow White", where she stars alongside Rachel Zegler. The movie is scheduled for release in 2025.