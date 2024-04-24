Film Artistes Association: Demand over membership cancellation of Joy, Shanu, and Alexander Bo

Yesterday, following the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected committee of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association (FAA), unexpected violence erupted among certain members of the executive committee, general attendees, and journalists. Ten journalists were injured, with four of them critically wounded and admitted to hospitals.

Today, entertainment journalists, along with various other journalists, gathered in front of BFDC to demand a protest and a thorough investigation of the incident. Present at the protest were members of the Film Journalists Association (BACHSAS), along with leadership from DUJ and several other organisations.

The speakers at the demonstration immediately demanded justice for this incident. They also demanded the cancellation of membership and other punishments for those involved in this incident, including actors Joy Chowdhury, Shiba Shanu, and Alexander Bo.

The speakers said, "Journalists from various fields are being harassed today. They are facing obstacles in fulfilling their professional duties. We appreciate the actors who perform in films. But when act like goons or thugs in real life, what message are they sending to society?"

A committee of 11 members has been formed to investigate yesterday's incident. It includes five members from the Film Artistes Association and journalists. Producer Arshad Adnan is serving as an advisor.

From the journalists' side, the members of the investigation committee are Limon Ahmed, Rahat Saiful, Ahmed Taukir, Bulbul Ahmed Joy, and Masum Joy. The Film Artistes Association, members are Misha Sawdagor, D. A. Tayeb, Nana Shah, Rubel, and Ratna.

It has been reported that this investigation committee will convene tonight at 8 pm to discuss the matter.