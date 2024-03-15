TV & Film
Ferdous performs Umrah, shares picture from Makkah

Ferdous performs Umrah, shares picture from Mecca
Photo: Taken from the actor's verified social handle

Ferdous Ahmed, popular actor and member of parliament, traveled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah Hajj, flying there yesterday. Today (March 15), he shared a photo taken in Makkah on his social handle.

‘The School for Wives’ returns to Shilpakala Academy

Ferdous clinched victory in the 12th parliamentary election this year with a significant number of votes.

Commencing his acting journey on the silver screen with the film "Hothat Brishti", he has earned the praise and love of audiences with numerous films throughout his career.

Some notable ones include "Gangajatra", "Bachelor", "Kusum Kusum Prem", "Ek Cup Cha", "Prithibi Amar Chay Na", "Prem-er Jala", "Bou-Shashurir Juddho", "Praner Manush", "Nondito Noroke", "Chandrakatha", "Amar Achhe Jol", "Khairun Sundori", "Dui Noyoner Alo", and "Phuler Moto Bou", amongst others.

Ferdousferdous member of the parliamentActor Ferdous AhmedUmrahHajjMakkah Hajj
