Fawad Khan opens up about 'politics' in Bollywood

Fawad Khan opens up about the affection he receives from Indian fans and discusses the influence of 'politics' within Bollywood. When questioned about whether his popularity bothers certain prominent figures in the industry, he sheds light on the dynamics at play.

When pressed further, Fawad expressed in Urdu, "That's such a heavy question. I got a lot of love from India. But look, every industry has its politics. In Pakistan as well. But it's easier to combat the politics in your industry because it is your own. I'm not saying it (the industry politics) is unheard of, I'm sure it happens everywhere. But there was one thing if I talk about threat or no threat – I had PRs, and they used to get angry at this… I was like, 'I need you to take out my name, not put it in there'. I would ask my PR, 'You are here just to remove me from places, not put me'."

"My manager, who is my good friend now, would say, 'No, You don't know how the world works'. I said, 'I don't want to do Instagram, Facebook, I don't want to do all these things.' But she would say 'That is the norm!'," the actor further added.

In 2014, Fawad marked his entry into Bollywood alongside Sonam Kapoor in the film "Khoobsurat". Subsequently, he appeared in two more Hindi films, namely Karan Johar's directorial "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" and "Kapoor and Sons", a project supported by Karan and directed by Shakun Batra. However, following strained relations between India and Pakistan, Pakistani artistes were prohibited from working in Indian cinema, leading to a halt in Fawad's Bollywood career.