Sun May 12, 2024 04:59 PM
Last update on: Sun May 12, 2024 05:11 PM

Faria Shahrin announces motherhood on Mother’s Day

Sun May 12, 2024 04:59 PM Last update on: Sun May 12, 2024 05:11 PM
Faria Shahrin announces motherhood on Mother’s Day
Photo: STAR

Celebrating International Mother's Day today, actress Faria Shahrin announced that she is going to become a mother soon.

The "Bachelor Point" star told The Daily Star, "I cannot express the feeling of becoming a mother in words. It's like all my dreams have come true. The Almighty has given me the gift of life. I never even imagined in my dreams that I would receive such a beautiful gift. I ask everyone to pray for me."

Faria wrote on Facebook, "Bismillah, Happy Mother's Day to me."

In February 2021, after a four-year relationship, she got married to Mahfuz Raihan.

In 2007, Faria Shahrin became the first runner-up in the 'Lux-Channel i Superstar' beauty pageant show. She gained popularity for her role as Antara, in Kajal Arefin Ome's "Bachelor Point".

