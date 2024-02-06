Dr Ejajul Islam, a medical practitioner, and actor is now an author

The book is a memoir of his time with legendary writer and filmmaker Humayun Ahmed.

Dr Ejajul Islam, a physician by profession, is one of the most popular actors in the country. Renowned for his witty and believable performances, he made himself a household name by garnering widespread fame in legendary writer and filmmaker Humayun Ahmed's television dramas.

Beyond the small screen, the actor has also ventured into cinema, making his mark in several renowned films. In his professional life, Dr Ejaj is a medical practitioner, having served as the head of the Nuclear Medicine Department at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital. After a successful medical and showbiz career, he has now ventured into writing. The actor is publishing a memoir on his idol, Humayun Ahmed, titled, "Amar Humayun Sir".

On this promising note, Dr Ejajul Islam shared his thoughts and aspirations regarding his new journey into writing with The Daily Star.

Dr Ejaj has become a regular face at the "Ekushey Boi Mela 2024", taking place at the Bangla Academy premises, politely interacting with book lovers and signing autographs for his fans.

The actor informed The Daily Star his book "Amar Humayun Sir" has been published by Somoy Prokashon and the cover of the book has been done by Arafat Karim.

On his first book being published in the ongoing national book fair, Dr Ejaj said, "It's an incredibly joyous experience. The satisfaction I derive from being an author is truly overwhelming," he expressed. As a first-time author, he said the role of a writer is enchanting, as it creates a profound impact on his psyche.

Upon discussing the readers' reception of his book Dr Ejaj revealed, "Readers are embracing the book with enthusiasm, and love. Witnessing them reading my book is a moment of pure joy for me. After all, I wrote it for them, and their acceptance means everything. Even observing readers at stalls engrossed in the book is a sight to behold."

"One reader mentioned shedding tears while reading the book and several others came to me to express their appreciation and love for the book. Comments like these inspire me to continue writing," shared the actor.

Dr Ejaj stated that literary genius Humayun Ahmed, whose books remain one of the prime attractions of Ekushey Boi Mela, every year, is his biggest inspiration. "Ekushey Boi Mela without Humayun Sir and his books feels so incomplete and I can feel the yearning of the readers. That is why I came up with the idea to write a book about him so that the readers can somehow feel his presence through the book," he said.

When speaking about his intention to continue writing, Dr Ejajul Islam conveyed that he plans to write the second part of this memoir next considering the countless memories that he shared with the literary giant cannot be contained in just one book.

Responding to the query of how contented he is with his life, Dr Ejaj said, "I have led a pleasing life with all of the things that I did. As a medical practitioner, I have tried to help as many patients as I could with the utmost of my capacities. As an actor, I tried to act as much as I could and it gave me so much joy and peace. Now as a writer, I feel content too."

"I dearly remember Humayun Ahmed Sir on the occasion of my book being published in the fair. I used to come here with him to buy his books and it hurts me that he is not around anymore," said Ejajul Islam, recollecting his fond memories of the most celebrated author in the country.

"Actually, I wrote this book to let my readers know more about Humayun Sir. He is one of my closest friends, a well-wisher and I have thought of writing a book on him for years. This book is about those moments that I was fortunate enough to spend with him," the actor-turned-author concluded.