Did Cristiano Ronaldo really ignore Salman Khan?

A video of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bollywood star Salman Khan has been making the rounds on social media, seemingly implying that the footballer disregarded the actor during a boxing match in Riyadh. Trolls of Khan have been focusing on a viral video showing Ronaldo strolling in from the match with partner Georgina Rodrguez while ignoring Khan.

However, a new photo from the event shows Khan and Ronaldo laughing near the ring. Fans of the actor slammed trolls who claimed the soccer player disregarded the superstar at first.

Salman Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo were in the audience for Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou's boxing battle in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Salman Khan fans defended him by blasting haters. They shared a photo of Salman with Ronaldo with the caption, "This is an answer to all the haters crying since yesterday. 'Ronaldo disregarded Salman,' they wrote anything they saw on SM and received a reality check. #SalmanKhan was one of the most important guests of that night, and the event organiser is a Salman Khan fan".

Another video shows Salman Khan sitting next to Cristiano Ronaldo as they watch the boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.

Many fans were ecstatic when they saw footage of Salman and Ronaldo together. Salman Khan was spotted in the VVIP seats, alongside Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Salman Khan's next film "Tiger 3", will be released on Diwali. Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif both appear in the movie.