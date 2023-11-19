‘Dhoom’ director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 56

In a shocking turn of events, acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi, best known for his directorial ventures "Dhoom" and "Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai", breathed his last at his Mumbai residence on Sunday. The news was confirmed by his daughter, Sanjina Gadhvi, in a statement to the Press Trust of India (PTI).

Gadhvi, aged 56, was set to celebrate his 57th birthday in just three days.



Photo: Collected

Sanjina Gadhvi, while speaking to PTI, expressed the family's deep sorrow, stating, "He passed away at 9:30 am this morning at his residence. We are not sure what it is, but it is most likely a heart attack. He wasn't unwell; he was perfectly healthy." The sudden demise of the director has sent shockwaves through the Indian film industry, leaving fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a creative force.

Sanjay Gadhvi made his directorial debut in 2000 with the film "Tere Liye" and went on to helm several notable projects, many of which were produced under the Yash Raj Films banner. However, it was his directorial contributions to the "Dhoom" franchise that catapulted him to widespread acclaim. The 2004 film "Dhoom", featuring Hrithik Roshan, and its 2006 sequel "Dhoom 2", became iconic and contributed significantly to Gadhvi's reputation as a skilled filmmaker.



In addition to the "Dhoom" series, Gadhvi directed the 2002 romantic drama "Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai", showcasing his versatility as a director. His filmography also includes the 2008 thriller "Kidnap", starring Sanjay Dutt, Imran Khan, and Minissha Lamba, as well as the 2012 romantic comedy "Ajab Gazabb Love", featuring Arjun Rampal. His most recent work, the 2020 film "Operation Parindey", starred Amit Sadh and Rahul Dev.

Sanjay Gadhvi is survived by his wife Gina and two daughters, with Sanjina being the elder one. The film fraternity and fans alike are mourning the loss of a talented filmmaker who left an indelible mark on Bollywood with his unique storytelling and directorial vision. Funeral arrangements and tributes from the industry are expected in the coming days as the film community comes to terms with this unexpected loss.