Dhanush turns a dacoit wanted by British colonists in ‘Captain Miller’

Popular and multitalented Indian actor Dhanush is going to appear as an enigmatic and wanted dacoit in pre-independent India in his upcoming period drama film, "Captain Miller".

The power-packed 2:54 minute-long trailer released on Saturday gives a glimpse into the world of Captain Miller, a former soldier who turns into a dacoit during pre-independent India, where the British colonists are in power, and it portrays their subsequent conflict over a mine in a village.

Video of Captain Miller (Hindi) - Teaser | Dhanush | Shivarajkumar | Arun Matheswaran | GV Prakash Kumar

Featuring Dhanush in the titular role, the Arun Matheswaran directorial film is scheduled to be released on January 12. The film also boasts a star-studded cast with Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, Nassar, and Edward Sonnenblick, amongst others.

Dhanush plays the character of 'Easa', a local revolutionist who decides to fight against the British colonists in his village. Dhanush can be seen performing some deadly action-packed sequences in the trailer to fight against the British rulers in his mission to rescue his village and its mine.

Dhanush was last seen in "Sir". Dhanush is known for films like "Vai Raja Vai, Maari", "Asuran", and "Karnan", to name a few. He also acted in Hindi films like "Shamitabh" alongside Amitabh Bachchan and "Atrangi Re" with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan, amongst others.