TV & Film
Shah Alam Shazu
Wed May 29, 2024 05:55 PM
Last update on: Wed May 29, 2024 06:08 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Dhallywood’s iconic hero-villain duo: Misha reflects on Shakib Khan’s illustrious career

Shah Alam Shazu
Wed May 29, 2024 05:55 PM Last update on: Wed May 29, 2024 06:08 PM
Dhallywood’s iconic hero-villain duo: Misha reflects on Shakib Khan’s illustrious career
Photo: Collected

While Dhallywood has seen numerous on-screen pairs, one duo stands out: the hero and anti-hero pairing of Shakib Khan and Misha Sawdagar.

Shakib Khan typically plays the fierce protagonist who battles the treacherous villain portrayed by Misha Sawdagar. Despite their on-screen animosity, they are best friends off-screen. This hero-villain duo has appeared together in 126 movies.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This Eid-ul-Azha, fans will see Shakib Khan and Misha Sawdagar once again in Raihan Rafi's "Toofan".

In a recent interview with the Daily Star, the popular on-screen antagonist opened up about his relationship with Shakib and how their friendship has survived the test of time.

Dhallywood’s iconic hero-villain duo: Misha reflects on Shakib Khan’s illustrious career
Photo: Collected

"Shakib Khan is incomparable as an artiste. He is a fine actor and a megastar of Bangladesh. He has many qualities. Shakib respects senior artistes and loves juniors. I have seen this up close because I have known him for many years. We have acted in many movies together," Misha revealed.

The actor was full of praise for the Dhallywood "Toofan" hero, still amazed by his hard work and dedication to his profession.

Dhallywood’s iconic hero-villain duo: Misha reflects on Shakib Khan’s illustrious career
Photo: Collected

"Hard work brings success to any man, and he exemplifies this. Even now, he hasn't stopped working. He has managed to maintain his position because he loves to work hard," the artiste reflected.

Even after delivering so many hit movies, Misha believes that Shakib remains unmatched as he continues to produce successful films. "He is continuously gifting the audience with one good movie after another".

25 years of Shakib Khan: 249 films, hits, and more to come
Read more

25 years of Shakib Khan: 249 films, hits, and more to come

"I have acted in Shakib's first movie and his most recent one. It is a significant achievement. I have never seen a more hardworking actor than him in the film industry. Ending a career of 25 years and entering his 26th, it's all about love and dedication," concluded the popular villain.

Related topic:
Misha SawdagarShakib Khan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

25 years of Shakib Khan: 249 films, hits, and more to come

25 years of Shakib Khan: 249 films, hits, and more to come

2d ago

Shakib Khan wraps up ‘Toofan’ shoot, returns home after 41 days

4d ago
Shakib and Chanchal tease fans in ‘Toofani’ photo

Shakib and Chanchal tease fans in ‘Toofani’ photo

1w ago
‘Kajol Rekha’ and ‘Lipstick’ receive censor clearance for Eid release

‘Kajol Rekha’ and ‘Lipstick’ receive censor clearance for Eid release

1m ago
Ilias Kanchan on Misha-Dipjol’s victory

Ilias Kanchan on Misha-Dipjol’s victory

1m ago
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে সুন্দরবনের পুকুর, হুমকির মুখে বাস্তুতন্ত্র

সুন্দরবনের সাতক্ষীরা রেঞ্জে বন্যপ্রাণীর খাবার পানির চাহিদা পূরণে যে ১৬টি পুকুর খোঁড়া হয়েছিল সেগুলোর সবগুলোই সাগরের লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে। এতে পশুপাখির পাশাপাশি বনের ওপর নির্ভরশীল জেলে-বাওয়ালী ও...

৩৫ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

রিমালের আঘাতে ভাসমান এলএনজি স্থাপনায় ক্ষতি, কমেছে গ্যাস সরবরাহ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification