Dhallywood’s iconic hero-villain duo: Misha reflects on Shakib Khan’s illustrious career

While Dhallywood has seen numerous on-screen pairs, one duo stands out: the hero and anti-hero pairing of Shakib Khan and Misha Sawdagar.

Shakib Khan typically plays the fierce protagonist who battles the treacherous villain portrayed by Misha Sawdagar. Despite their on-screen animosity, they are best friends off-screen. This hero-villain duo has appeared together in 126 movies.

This Eid-ul-Azha, fans will see Shakib Khan and Misha Sawdagar once again in Raihan Rafi's "Toofan".

In a recent interview with the Daily Star, the popular on-screen antagonist opened up about his relationship with Shakib and how their friendship has survived the test of time.

"Shakib Khan is incomparable as an artiste. He is a fine actor and a megastar of Bangladesh. He has many qualities. Shakib respects senior artistes and loves juniors. I have seen this up close because I have known him for many years. We have acted in many movies together," Misha revealed.

The actor was full of praise for the Dhallywood "Toofan" hero, still amazed by his hard work and dedication to his profession.

"Hard work brings success to any man, and he exemplifies this. Even now, he hasn't stopped working. He has managed to maintain his position because he loves to work hard," the artiste reflected.

Even after delivering so many hit movies, Misha believes that Shakib remains unmatched as he continues to produce successful films. "He is continuously gifting the audience with one good movie after another".

"I have acted in Shakib's first movie and his most recent one. It is a significant achievement. I have never seen a more hardworking actor than him in the film industry. Ending a career of 25 years and entering his 26th, it's all about love and dedication," concluded the popular villain.