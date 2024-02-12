Dhaka University hosts ‘Amar Bhashar Cholocchitro’ film festival

Dhaka University, the largest institution of higher education in the country, is gearing up for a grand celebration of cinema spanning over two decades. Named "Amar Bhashar Cholocchitro," this festival exclusively showcases Bengali-language films and has become a hallmark event over the years.

Organised by the Dhaka University Film Society, the festival kicks off on Monday (February 12th) and will run for five days until February 16th. The screenings will take place at TSC.

The organisers have announced that the opening film for the festival will be "Kokhono Asheni" directed by Zahir Raihan, scheduled for 10:00 AM. Additionally, on the first day, viewers will have the opportunity to watch other notable films such as "Ontarjatra" directed by Tareque Masud at 1:00 PM, "Dear Satyajit" directed by Proshoon Rahmaan at 3:30 PM, and "Mujib: The Making of a Nation" directed by Shyam Benegal at 6:30 PM.

Speaking about the significance of the festival, Tirtho Protim Das, President of the Dhaka University Film Society, stated, "Since its inception in 2002 on the golden jubilee of the Language Movement, 'Amar Bhashar Cholocchitro' has been a journey filled with the selfless and relentless efforts of numerous young talents, transforming into one of the biggest festivals dedicated to Bengali cinema."

He further announced that the inaugural ceremony on Monday (February 12th) at 4:00 PM will be graced by Dhaka University's Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Education) Prof Dr Sitesh Chandra Bachar, filmmaker Amitabh Reza Chowdhury, Assistant Professor of the Department of Television, Film and Photography at DU, and Habiba Rahman, former president of the organisation, Biplob Mustafiz.

A total of 20 Bengali films will be showcased during the festival, including recent acclaimed works such as "Prohelika," "Hubba," "Something Like an Autobiography," and "Just a Joke, Darling." Alongside the screenings, audiences will also have the opportunity to interact with the filmmakers and artists behind the featured films.

The screenings are open to all, with a token price of 50 BDT for entry through the TSC gate. The event is supported by Bangla Tribune and sponsored by Jazz Multimedia and Bangladesh Film Archive.