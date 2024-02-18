‘Dangal’ actor Suhani's father reveals cause of her untimely demise

Tragedy struck the entertainment industry as Suhani Bhatnagar, best known for her role as young Babita Phogat in the blockbuster film "Dangal" alongside Aamir Khan, passed away at the tender age of 19 on Friday. Shedding light on the heartbreaking incident, Suhani's father, Sumit Bhatnagar, disclosed to the media the underlying cause of her untimely demise.

According to reports, Suhani had been battling dermatomyositis, an uncommon inflammatory disease characterised by skin rash and muscle weakness. The news of her passing sent shockwaves through the industry, prompting an outpouring of condolences and tributes from her colleagues and fans alike.

Suhani's health deteriorated rapidly, leading to her admission to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on February 7. Despite medical intervention, she succumbed to complications arising from the disease on February 16.

Sumit Bhatnagar recounted the ordeal, stating, "She developed a red spot on her hands about two months ago. We sought medical advice from various hospitals in Faridabad, but her condition remained undiagnosed. Upon admission to AIIMS, her condition worsened, and unfortunately, her lungs suffered irreversible damage due to fluid accumulation."

The young talent, who resided with her family in Faridabad, had temporarily paused her acting career to focus on her studies. Her final rites were performed at the Ajronda cremation ground in Delhi on Saturday, marking the end of a promising journey cut short.

Suhani's portrayal of the spirited young Babita Phogat endeared her to audiences in the critically acclaimed film "Dangal", which depicted the inspiring story of wrestler Mahavir Phogat and his daughters. Alongside co-stars like Zaira Wasim, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra, she left an indelible mark on cinema.

Expressions of grief poured in from industry stalwarts, with Aamir Khan Productions along with "Dangal" director Nitesh Tiwari conveying their condolences, expressing, "Suhani's passing away is absolutely shocking and heartbreaking. She was such a happy soul, so full of life. My deepest condolences to her family."