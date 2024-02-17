‘Dangal’ actor dies at 19 after allegedly wrong medical treatment

Suhani Bhatnagar, best known for her portrayal of young Babita Phogat in the acclaimed film "Dangal", has tragically passed away at the age of 19. Aamir Khan Productions, co-star Aamir Khan's own production company, has officially confirmed the news, expressing deep sorrow over the loss.

According to reports, Suhani Bhatnagar had been undergoing treatment for a fractured leg at a hospital prior to her untimely demise. Details surrounding the cause of her death remain unclear, but it's been reported that she was receiving medical care at AIIMS Delhi for an extended period.

In a heartfelt tweet, Aamir Khan Productions conveyed their condolences to Suhani's family, particularly her mother Poojaji, acknowledging her talent and integral contribution to the success of "Dangal". The tweet expressed gratitude for her role as a team player and emphasised that her presence was indispensable to the film's narrative. Suhani's passing leaves a profound void in the hearts of those who worked with her, and she will be remembered as a shining star.

Suhani Bhatnagar rose to prominence with her memorable performance in "Dangal" (2016), where she shared the screen with Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, and Zaira Wasim. Following her debut in the film industry, she also appeared in several advertisements. Reports suggest that her demise may be attributed to complications arising from fluid accumulation in her body, a condition allegedly triggered by a reaction to medication following an accident.