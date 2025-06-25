Chattogram’s first multiplex ceases operations after six years

Chattogram's pioneering multiplex Silver Screen, which opened in August 2018 with the promise of a modern cinema exhibition, has permanently closed down—quietly and without formal announcement. Located at Finlay Square, Silver Screen was the port city's first multiplex and enjoyed initial success with strong audience turnout.

However, the theatre has remained closed for over six months now. When contacted Jannatul Ferdous, the wife of Silver Screen's manager and co-owner Salauddin Parvez, she revealed that Parvez passed away in February, although the cinema had already ceased operations before his death. "The hall's condition began deteriorating during last year's July movement," said Jannatul.

She noted that continuous financial losses led them to stop screening films, and Parvez, albeit in good health, was deeply troubled by the business decline. She also confirmed that there are no plans to reopen Silver Screen in the future.

According to Jannatul, the ban on Indian film imports significantly affected audience turnout. "Outside of Eid, we had very few commercially viable local films to run, which caused year-round losses," she added.

Silver Screen's closure leaves Star Cineplex's Chattogram branch—operating with three screens at Bali Arcade Shopping Mall—as the only functioning multiplex in the city.