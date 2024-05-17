Chanchal da is the most down-to-earth co-star I’ve worked with: Monami Ghosh

Based on the life of legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen, the film "Padatik", features noted actor Chanchal Chowdhury playing the titular role. In contrast, renowned Kolkata actress Monami Ghosh portrays the role of Mrinal Sen's wife, Geeta Sen, in the Srijit Mukherji directorial venture.

This film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Monami and Chanchal. Sharing her experience of sharing the screens with the "Monpura" famed actor she expressed a heartfelt emotion with Anandabazar. "Chanchal da is the most down-to-earth co-star I've ever worked with," said the actress.

On another note, she also revealed in the interview that she does not find any similarity with Geeta, instead, she feels a strong connection with Mrinal. "I haven't found any similarity with Geeta Sen. Rather, I have found a connection with Mrinal Sen, because, in the position I am in now in my life, I strongly need my family's support. It is my family who extends mental support that keeps me boosted to work. While I can't always be there for my family, they are my backbone. My parents and family, play the role of Geeta in my life."

"Padatik" also features Jeetu Kamal, Korak Samanta, and others. Produced by Friends Communications, the film is expected to hit theatres soon.