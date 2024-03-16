Chanchal Chowdhury’s son to play Mamunur Rashid’s schoolmate!

Chanchal Chowdhury's son Shoishob Roddur Shuddho will be featured in the fiction "Iti Tomar Ami" for Eid. The Ejaz Munna directorial project has been written by Brindaban Das. The young actor will be sharing the screen with renowned thespian Mamunur Rashid and the duo will take on the roles of a grandfather and his grandson.

In this upcoming television treat, viewers are set to witness a heartwarming tale of intergenerational camaraderie with a seven-episode drama.

The storyline revolves around an unconventional duo – a grandfather and his grandson, who find themselves attending the same school. Produced by Bhepu Creations Limited, the production is slated to air on Maasranga Television during the upcoming Eid festivities.

Chanchal Chowdhury with his son Shoishob Roddur Shuddho.

Sharing the exciting news on social media, Chanchal Chowdhury, the proud father of Shuddho, expressed his delight, stating, "Shuddho started his acting career with Brindaban's drama, acting alongside Mamun bhai... what greater fortune could he have! Following Dibya and Shoumya, Shuddho's journey begins. They all seek your blessings."

Chanchal informed The Daily Star, "It feels really good to see my son as a professional artiste."

Interestingly, Chanchal will play the role of Mamunur Rashid's son and Shuddho's father in the project. "Shuddho and I have many sequences together, I really enjoyed working with him. What amazes me the most is that he has a great interest in acting. However, he won't be able to act regularly due to his studies. This project feels very homely - with all the close people, which is why he is doing it."

The actor also mentioned that his son could take acting as his profession after he completes his studies, and focuses more on learning acting skills. Chanchal and the family will always support Shuddho's endeavours.

Mamunur Rashid and Shuddho in the fiction "iti Tomar Ami".

In response to being asked whether it is Shuddho's debut project, Chanchal responded, "Technically it is not, however, he was approached for this role and the script was sent to him. It can be said that it is his first professional work."

In terms of Chanchal Chowdhury's profession, he has worked in the Vicky Zahed directorial web-series "Rumi", which will be released during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Moreover, he has also worked in Srijit Mukherji's film "Padatik", which is expected to release in April.