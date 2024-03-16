Madhubala biopic in development, ‘Darlings’ director to helm project

The eagerly awaited biopic on the iconic actor Madhubala has at last secured its director, after months of speculation. Jasmeet K Reen, known for directing Alia Bhatt in the 2022 film "Darlings", will be at the helm of this project. The director announced the news on her Instagram account on Friday (March 15).

Sony Pictures Entertainment will produce the film. Their official Instagram account shared the news on Friday, expressing excitement and stating, "Exciting News! We're thrilled to announce our upcoming film honouring the legendary Madhubala, the epitome of grace and talent. Get ready to delve into the timeless charm and captivating story of one of Bollywood's most iconic stars. Stay tuned for updates!"

The announcement poster also disclosed that Sony will co-produce the film with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited and Madhubala Pictures Pvt. Limited. Jasmeet shared the same post on her Instagram, expressing in the caption, "An exciting new journey with some wonderful people begins, grateful (folded hands emoticon)." As of now, no actor has been confirmed for the project.

In 2022, amidst circulating reports of a new film centered around Madhubala, it was her sister Madhur Brij Bhushan who issued a warning to those proceeding with such a project, asserting that they would face legal consequences.

"I request that no one should attempt any kind of project – based on or inspired by Madhubala – without my approval. Please don't spoil this moment for us… If people don't pay heed to my requests, I'll have no other option but to take stern legal action and sue them for transgressing on my family's rights as well as such emotional and mental harassment. All those people who deal with such a project shall be dragged to the court. I am a fighter, and will fight it out that way too," Madhur conveyed to Pinkvilla.

Madhubala stands as one of the most iconic stars in the Indian cinematic history. Her illustrious career encompasses memorable performances in films such as "Mahal", "Nirala", "Tarana", "Kala Pani", "Howrah Bridge", "Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi", and the legendary "Mughal-E-Azam", among numerous others. Tragically, Madhubala passed away on February 23, 1969, at the tender age of 36.