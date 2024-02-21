Celebrating a golden career: Sohel Rana’s birthday today

Renowned as the golden hero of the silver screen, Sohel Rana stands as an icon of Bangladeshi cinema. Five decades ago, he made his debut with Masud Rana's productions, and since then, he has captivated audiences through countless blockbuster films. Moreover, the veteran actor was also featured in the country's first Liberation War film, "Ora Egaro Jon".

Today marks the birthday of the legendary actor. As we celebrate this day, the artiste graciously shared insights into his remarkable life's journey in an exclusive interview at his residence.

Undoubtedly, it can be said that during your time, it was a golden era for cinema.

The depth of the word 'golden' is much more. Instead of saying it was golden, I would say it was an era of creating quality films. I believe that not only cinema but everything was golden during our time. Our time had golden people, and the time itself was golden.

You were quite popular as an actor at that time, along with a few others. What was your relationship with everyone like?

We loved and respected each other; hence, we had good relationships with one another. Our time was about competing to do good work and make good movies. Everyone worked hard. Everyone chased excellence. But we were also friends, and that friendship remained throughout our lives. Undoubtedly, I can say we had a remarkable relationship, and we only competed to produce quality work.

February 21 is a special day, as it's your birthday. How do you feel on this day?

It feels gloomy. I feel another year has passed from life. Life is slowly slipping away. This thought troubles me a lot. But also, it feels good when I receive people's love. I show respect for this special day. I pay homage to the martyrs.

What do you want at this stage of your life?

To remain healthy—that's all I want. I once fell seriously ill. God has restored my health. Now, I want to stay healthy for as many days as possible. There is nothing more precious than health. I hope everyone prays for my well-being.

Some people from your time have passed away. How much do you remember them?

I perceive my birthday nostalgically, as on this day, many people who are no longer with us cross my mind. Their memories—joyful and sorrowful—all come back to me. Those who were close to my heart, I reminisce about my memories with them.

Centering around birthdays, which memory stands out more or lingers in your thoughts?

When I first joined the film industry, I had a cherished childhood friend who had remained by my side since our earliest days. Over the past 50 years, he has faithfully remembered my birthday. In those early days, he would bring a cake, sometimes with monetary help from his father, to celebrate my birthday. Now, he is married and well-established, yet he still holds onto this tradition.

Without fail, he arrives in the morning, bearing a cake. He doesn't indulge much in the festivities, only asks for some pickles when I request to eat something. His enduring affection after all these years is palpable to me. Despite not hearing from him all year, I know he will show up on my birthday. This memory is precious to me, and I will never forget it.

After gaining fame as an actor, how often did you receive love letters?

I received letters quite often, including love letters. I used to read every letter, as I used to enjoy them. Admirers used to show up at my residence, or sometimes at shooting spots, to meet me. I was always intrigued to know—how did they manage to find my place?

How did you respond whenever rumours circulated about your love affairs?

I've never been privy to any rumors myself. You see, the selection of the leading lady alongside me was determined by the producer. Discussions were held around the table during our era. The Razzak-Kobori duo starred together in numerous films. There may have been some chatter about them as well. While there was a connection between two individuals, it was purely professional. We regarded ourselves as colleagues, working alongside each other. Once the shooting was complete, she [any actress] went her way, and I went mine. Such romantic entanglements never occurred in my experience.

Is there any resentment regarding acting?

None. I have achieved as much as the Almighty has stored for me.